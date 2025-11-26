6.4 million tuned in to watch the star make dinner for himself
You know when Jungkook is back in the kitchen, he means business. And this time he’s armed with ten cloves of garlic, a dangerously sharp knife, and the ambition to invent a pasta the world has never seen.
During his latest Weverse Live on November 24 KST, the BTS star casually turned on the camera because, in his words, “I was hungry.” Six-point-four million people immediately tuned in to watch him make dinner — as one does.
The broadcast started with Jungkook sharpening a knife for an impressively long time. ARMY sat in suspense as he finally announced:
“Making a new pasta again today.”
Cue the collective scream.
Chef Kook sliced garlic as thin as hopes on a Monday morning, separated scallions and personally prepped giant shrimp — removing heads and shells while admiring the colour: “So pretty.”
Then came the magic:
Olive oil infused with scallions and shrimp heads
A sizzling mix of garlic, peperoncino, and black pepper
A silky base starring uni soy sauce, heavy cream, butter, sugar, and water
Perfectly coated linguine
A snowfall of freshly grated cheese
He took a bite, nodded like a satisfied judge on MasterChef, and declared: “It’s delicious. Amazing. I could sell this.”
We believe him. He was so enamoured by his own creation that he took a few minutes to recover.
As if we weren't hungry enough already, Jungkook teased his next invention: “I want to make a pasta that doesn’t exist in the world.”
First in line: A mysterious doenjang curry pasta, because why not revolutionise Italian cuisine with Korean soul?
From Bulguri to truffle cream pasta, deulgireum makguksu, and rajuk, Jungkook is collecting signature dishes the way others collect vinyl.
And with every stir, sear, and taste-test eyebrow raise, ARMY is right there — fork in hand, ready.
