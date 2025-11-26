GOLD/FOREX
BTS's Jungkook just made the shrimp pasta of our dreams: Here's the recipe

6.4 million tuned in to watch the star make dinner for himself

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
The broadcast started with Jungkook sharpening a knife for an impressively long time.

You know when Jungkook is back in the kitchen, he means business. And this time he’s armed with ten cloves of garlic, a dangerously sharp knife, and the ambition to invent a pasta the world has never seen.

During his latest Weverse Live on November 24 KST, the BTS star casually turned on the camera because, in his words, “I was hungry.” Six-point-four million people immediately tuned in to watch him make dinner — as one does.

Knife sharpening Olympics

The broadcast started with Jungkook sharpening a knife for an impressively long time. ARMY sat in suspense as he finally announced:
“Making a new pasta again today.”
Cue the collective scream.

The birth of the uni cream shrimp pasta

Chef Kook sliced garlic as thin as hopes on a Monday morning, separated scallions and personally prepped giant shrimp — removing heads and shells while admiring the colour: “So pretty.”

Then came the magic:

  • Olive oil infused with scallions and shrimp heads

  • A sizzling mix of garlic, peperoncino, and black pepper

  • A silky base starring uni soy sauce, heavy cream, butter, sugar, and water

  • Perfectly coated linguine

  • A snowfall of freshly grated cheese

He took a bite, nodded like a satisfied judge on MasterChef, and declared: “It’s delicious. Amazing. I could sell this.”

We believe him. He was so enamoured by his own creation that he took a few minutes to recover.

What’s next on the menu?

As if we weren't hungry enough already, Jungkook teased his next invention: “I want to make a pasta that doesn’t exist in the world.”

First in line: A mysterious doenjang curry pasta, because why not revolutionise Italian cuisine with Korean soul?

From Bulguri to truffle cream pasta, deulgireum makguksu, and rajuk, Jungkook is collecting signature dishes the way others collect vinyl.

And with every stir, sear, and taste-test eyebrow raise, ARMY is right there — fork in hand, ready.

Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
