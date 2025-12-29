Why 2025 felt like a trip down memory lane

As 2025 draws to a close, we will all reflect on the year gone by- the highs, the lows and what to hope for in 2026. For me this year was marked by finding comfort in nostalgia. I can’t say 2025 has been a bad year for me personally but there were immense moments of stress. And for most of us, what is happening in the world around us also has an impact, directly or indirectly, on our lives and our moods.