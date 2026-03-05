GOLD/FOREX
Pakistan cricket board threatens legal action for false report

A report earlier had claimed Salman Mirza had misbehaved with a woman in Kandy

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Pakistan's Usman Tariq (R) celebrates with Shadab Khan (L) and captain Salman Agha after their team's victory against Namibia at the end of their 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match in the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground, Colombo on February 18, 2026.
Pakistan's Usman Tariq (R) celebrates with Shadab Khan (L) and captain Salman Agha after their team's victory against Namibia at the end of their 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match in the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground, Colombo on February 18, 2026.
Dubai: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday rejected reports claiming that fast bowler Salman Mirza was fined for misbehaving with a woman at a hotel in Kandy during the T20 World Cup.

The reports surfaced after a media channel aired a ticker saying the left-arm pacer had been penalised for harassing a woman.

PCB called the claims “fake and baseless” and strongly criticised the channel for broadcasting unverified information. The board said it is considering legal action against those responsible for spreading the report.

“Agenda-driven fake news targeting the character of our players is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” it said.

“The reporter must publicly apologise without delay; failing which, the PCB will take all necessary steps to ensure such malicious conduct is dealt with firmly and nipped in the bud,” the board said.

Pakistan failed to reach the semi-finals for the fourth straight ICC event. The team was knocked out after losing to Sri Lanka by 65 runs.

Reports also suggest the PCB plans to fine each player 50 lakh Pakistani rupees for the team’s poor performance in the tournament.

Pakistan lost to India and England in the group stage, while their match against New Zealand was washed out. They beat Sri Lanka by five runs.

For the upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh, Pakistan dropped Babar Azam and Saim Ayub from the squad, with Shaheen Shah Afridi named captain.

