South Korean singer Jungkook, a member of K-pop group BTS, has joined a starry line-up of musicians who will perform in Qatar on November 20 at the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony.
The star’s agency Big Hit Music also announced that the singer has lent his voice to the official soundtrack for the highly anticipated sporting event.
Big Hit Music tweeted on November 12: “Proud to announce that Jungkook is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack & will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Stay tuned!”
Other global celebrities who will reportedly be performing at the opening ceremony include Shakira, Black Eyed Peas, Dua Lipa and Nora Fatehi.
In October, Jungkook flew into Qatar and was spotted filming at various locations.