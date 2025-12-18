Police official confirmed that the event organisers had not obtained permissions for event
Dubai: Chaos erupted at a popular mall in Hyderabad on Tuesday when actress Nidhhi Agerwal was mobbed by fans during the song launch of her upcoming film The Raja Saab, which features Prabhas in the lead.
The incident has raised serious concerns about crowd management and security at public events.
According to a report in India Today, as Agerwal exited the event, a large group of fans surged forward, breaching her personal space and leaving the actress visibly shaken.
“The crowd was overwhelming, and it became difficult for her to move without being jostled,” Bashir said, the reported tasked with covering the event.
A police official confirmed that the event organisers had not obtained the necessary permissions to host the gathering.
“There were no official security arrangements in place, which made crowd control nearly impossible,” the official said.
Authorities are reviewing the situation and said they are likely to take action against the mall management and event organisers for the lapse.
Despite the chaotic scenes, no injuries were reported.
Fans, however, expressed mixed reactions online, with some criticising the organisers for the lack of planning, while others shared videos of the crowd surge.
The incident highlights the growing challenge of managing fan interactions with celebrities at high-profile events, especially in large public spaces, and raises questions about compliance with safety regulations for such gatherings.
