GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Nidhhi Agerwal mobbed by fans in Hyderabad during Prabhas film promotion The Raaja Saab

Police official confirmed that the event organisers had not obtained permissions for event

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
1 MIN READ
Nidhhi Agerwal
Nidhhi Agerwal
Instagram

Dubai: Chaos erupted at a popular mall in Hyderabad on Tuesday when actress Nidhhi Agerwal was mobbed by fans during the song launch of her upcoming film The Raja Saab, which features Prabhas in the lead.

The incident has raised serious concerns about crowd management and security at public events.

According to a report in India Today, as Agerwal exited the event, a large group of fans surged forward, breaching her personal space and leaving the actress visibly shaken.

“The crowd was overwhelming, and it became difficult for her to move without being jostled,” Bashir said, the reported tasked with covering the event.

A police official confirmed that the event organisers had not obtained the necessary permissions to host the gathering.

“There were no official security arrangements in place, which made crowd control nearly impossible,” the official said.

Authorities are reviewing the situation and said they are likely to take action against the mall management and event organisers for the lapse.

Despite the chaotic scenes, no injuries were reported.

Fans, however, expressed mixed reactions online, with some criticising the organisers for the lack of planning, while others shared videos of the crowd surge.

The incident highlights the growing challenge of managing fan interactions with celebrities at high-profile events, especially in large public spaces, and raises questions about compliance with safety regulations for such gatherings.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
movies

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Representatives from ASUS at the Expert Connect event

ASUS makes a splash at Expert Connect event

2m read
Tristar Half Marathon returns to Expo City Dubai

Tristar Half Marathon returns to Expo City Dubai

1m read
File photo of Hyderabad airport

Security scare on Emirates flight to India

2m read
Officials during the announcement of the Asian Youth Para Games.

Over 1,500 to compete in Asian Youth Para Games

2m read