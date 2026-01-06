GOLD/FOREX
Meet Aman Rao, Rajasthan Royals’ IPL recruit who stunned with a fiery double century

21-year-old's innings was first ever by Hyderabad batter in history of Vijay Hazare Trophy

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Dubai: On Tuesday morning, all eyes suddenly turned to the Vijay Hazare Trophy clash between Hyderabad and Bengal in Rajkot, as a 21-year-old batter produced a knock to remember.

Hyderabad opener Aman Rao announced himself on the big stage with a sensational double century, etching his name into the record books in just his third List A appearance.

Rao’s maiden double hundred was the first ever by a Hyderabad batsman in the history of the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the ninth overall in the tournament.

It was also the second double century of the ongoing season, following Odisha opener Swastik Samal’s feat earlier in the competition.

The innings was far from easy. Rao took on a formidable Bengal attack featuring Indian internationals Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, and Shahbaz Ahmed, treating them with remarkable confidence. Showcasing his fearless mindset, the youngster smashed a six while on 194 to bring up his historic milestone.

His breathtaking knock powered Hyderabad to a commanding 352/5. Aman scored 200 off 154 deliveries, lacing his innings with 12 fours and 13 sixes.

Who is Aman Rao?

Born in Wisconsin, USA, and raised in Hyderabad, Aman Rao is known for his aggressive and fearless approach at the top of the order. He has earned a reputation as a destructive batter, boasting a strike rate of 160 in T20 cricket.

Aman broke into domestic cricket on the back of impressive age-group performances. In the U-23 State Trophy, he caught attention by scoring 381 runs in six matches, including a century and three half-centuries, averaging 63.50 with a strike rate of 102.97.

He further underlined his potential with a blistering half-century against Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he famously smashed 24 runs off Shardul Thakur in an over.

His rapid rise was rewarded at the IPL 2026 auction, where Rajasthan Royals secured his services for Rs3 million, marking another significant step in his promising career.

