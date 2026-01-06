From live concerts to immersive experiences, MOTB returns bigger for DSF 2026
Dubai: Dubai's annual outdoor market is back again. The e& MOTB (Market Outside The Box) returns to Dubai Design District from January 1st to 11th 2026 as part of Dubai Shopping Festival.
For those unfamiliar, it's essentially a large pop-up market with live entertainment and food vendors. Entry and parking are free, though you'll pay for anything you buy.
The event runs throughout the day and into the evening with various entertainment options. There was a free concert with DYSTINCT on January 2nd but there's dance performances, on-stage competitions, and workshops scattered throughout the 11 days. They also have activities specifically for children, though specific details on those haven't been widely publicised yet.
Like previous years, there are installations designed for photos, which tend to draw crowds looking for social media content.
Two new experiences are debuting at this year's event. Emarat Station: 100 Years Forward is themed around what a petrol station might look like in 2126, complete with life-sized fuel dispenser replicas and a 360-degree video booth showing a futuristic Dubai skyline. There's a QR code to download an app with some sort of interactive game.
Journey to 2126 by Nescafé is a 15-minute walk-through experience with four rooms, including a Nescafé sampling station, a mirror room called the Infinity Feed, a room where you can draw on walls, and an upside-down train cabin setup for photos.
There are several hands-on workshops running throughout the event. You can learn basic crochet to make mini bags, create your own lip gloss by mixing different shades and scents, craft soy-wax candles with customisable jars, or let kids make slime with various colours and textures.
For specific workshop times and availability, you'll need to check dubaifestivals on social media as schedules seem to be posted closer to the dates.
56 brands will have stalls at the market, ranging from local homegrown labels to more established names. There's clothing for adults and children, accessories, jewellery, and the usual mix you'd expect at this sort of event.
The Glow Bloc is a beauty section featuring MAC Cosmetics and four other brands that will be announced. They'll have makeup, fragrances, and gift sets available.
On the food side, there are 27 different food vendors, though most haven't been announced yet. You can check MYDSF.AE for updates on which restaurants and food concepts will actually be there.
The market runs for 11 days at Dubai Design District. While entry and parking don't cost anything, you'll be paying for food, workshops, and any shopping you do. It's the sort of event that can be as expensive or inexpensive as you make it, depending on whether you're just browsing or actually buying.
It's become a regular fixture during Dubai Shopping Festival, attracting people looking for alternatives to mall shopping or just wanting something to do during the cooler January evenings. Whether you're a serious shopper hunting for unique finds, a foodie looking for your next favourite restaurant, or just fancy a free night out with futuristic installations and live music, MOTB has something for everyone.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.
