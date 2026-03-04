Viral posts and AI images spark Zendaya wedding rumors and the internet is buzzing
Dubai: The internet’s fascination with Zendaya and Tom Holland has taken another turn, fueled by a mix of playful comments, AI-generated images, and social media posts that have left fans both excited and confused.
The latest buzz began with a statement from Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, during the 2026 Actor Awards. Speaking to Access Hollywood, Roach remarked on the couple’s relationship, saying, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.” When prompted for more details, he laughed and added, “It’s very true.”
From there, things quickly escalated online. An AI-generated image depicting a blurry but realistic scene of the couple at an altar circulated widely, giving the impression that a wedding photo had leaked.
Shortly after, a supposed screenshot of a now-deleted Instagram Story from Zendaya appeared on social media. The post claimed that the actress had denied the wedding rumors, stating: “We haven’t even discussed a date yet. Law is just trying to be messy.” The screenshot, shared on X, quickly went viral, garnering over four million views.
However, there’s strong reason to doubt its authenticity. No other screenshots or verifiable records of the Instagram Story exist, suggesting that the post is entirely fabricated. While the viral screenshot portrays Zendaya as responding directly, there is no credible evidence to confirm that she ever posted it.
When one X user asked Grok about its authenticity, it replied: “No, that Zendaya IG story screenshot is fake/fan-made. No credible sources, her team, or verified posts confirm she shared or deleted it.”
This just goes on to show the speed at which misinformation can spread online, particularly when it involves high-profile celebrities. At present, there is no confirmed evidence that Zendaya and Tom Holland have married.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji
