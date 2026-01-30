Zendaya allegedly felt uneasy about Holland’s on-set chats with Sweeney during filming.
If you thought Zendaya and Tom Holland’s love life had been safe from public speculation, think again. Just in time for Euphoria season 3, whispers on social media and entertainment outlets like As Star and Yahoo are dragging Sydney Sweeney into the mix, though let’s be clear: none of these claims are verified.
Rumour has it, Zendaya felt uneasy about Holland’s on-set chats with Sweeney during filming. While Holland is famously friendly with cast and crew, the buzz suggests that his conversations with Sweeney, with whom Zendaya reportedly isn’t close, caused some tension. Sources claim Zendaya politely, but firmly asked Sweeney to keep her distance from her fiancé.
Neither Zendaya, Holland, nor Sweeney have commented on the speculation, and HBO has remained tight-lipped. Still, the chatter comes as the Euphoria team gears up for a big promotional push ahead of the April 12 premiere of season 3. Fans’ fascination with Zendaya and Holland’s engagement announced last year has only added fuel to the fire.
For context, Zendaya and Sweeney are reportedly on the 'don’t talk, don’t walk near each other' level of cool. Combine that with Holland’s friendly chatter, and insiders say boundaries were firmly set. “Zendaya isn’t trying to tell Tom who he can talk to, but with Sydney, she doesn’t want any lines blurred,” one source told Star Magazine. “It’s about boundaries.”
The dynamics behind the scenes remain delicate. Jacob Elordi, Sweeney, and Zendaya reportedly weren’t thrilled about spending time together during filming, which is why much of their work was kept separate. But with press tours, interviews, and red carpets looming, they’ll need to put on a united front. Easier said than done, given their packed schedules, upcoming films, and, for Zendaya, wedding planning.
As insiders put it bluntly: “They all just need to grow up and put aside their petty differences. But they’re not there yet. Zendaya’s ready to wash her hands of it entirely.”
With Euphoria season 3 promising plenty of drama both on and off-screen, fans will be watching closely—and not just for the storylines.
What’s likely true:
Euphoria season 3 is filming and the cast is busy with red carpets, interviews, and other projects.
Tom Holland is friendly and chatty on set, which is well-known.
Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney reportedly don’t have a close personal relationship, based on past interviews and observations.
What’s gossip/rumor:
Claims that Zendaya asked Sydney to stay away from Tom are unverified. No statements have been made by Zendaya, Tom, or Sydney.
Alleged “tension” on set is based entirely on unnamed sources and social media speculation.
Stories about confrontations or boundary-setting remain unsubstantiated; they could simply reflect normal professional distancing during filming.
