Celebrity trending haircuts that ruled 2025: From Zendaya to Jisoo — tressed to impress

2025 was a hair-raising experience for celebrities. (Sorry, not sorry, but it's hard to stop). The year kicked off with bob cuts everywhere, and for the rest of us non-savvy stylists, it quickly became clear there wasn’t just one bob. There were many: retro, shaggy, blunt, and that glam, bouncy version brought to life by Zendaya and Selena Gomez at the Golden Globes and Grammys.