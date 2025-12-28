Celebrity trending haircuts that ruled 2025: From Zendaya to Jisoo — tressed to impress

2025 celebrity hair: bold cuts, dreamy waves, and all the drama in between
2025 was a hair-raising experience for celebrities. (Sorry, not sorry, but it's hard to stop). The year kicked off with bob cuts everywhere, and for the rest of us non-savvy stylists, it quickly became clear there wasn’t just one bob. There were many: retro, shaggy, blunt, and that glam, bouncy version brought to life by Zendaya and Selena Gomez at the Golden Globes and Grammys.
But beyond decoding the many kinds of bobs — and the rise of fairy waves — 2025 was also the year stars chopped, dyed, waved, and fully reinvented their hair. You had to wonder: what was the shampoo budget? From red carpets to Instagram soft launches, celebrity hairstyles became mood boards. Consider this your front-row seat to the cuts, colours, and chaos that made 2025 a very good year for hair.
Pixie cuts were an attitude adjustment. Carrie Coon’s ultra-short pixie showed the world that necklines look better when nobody’s hiding behind hair. Meanwhile the 'bixie'— a pixie-bob hybrid Zendaya experimented with, as noted by Marie Claire,— gave side-part drama and tousled texture all at once. Prior to this, Zendaya went old-school with the retro bob for Golden Globes 2025.
Shoutout to Gracie Abrams for this inspiration. She went shorter — and sassier. The singer debuted an even choppier pixie cut on Instagram on December 2, proving once again that long hair is optional and confidence is not. Consider it a reminder that sometimes, the boldest glow-ups come with the smallest scissors.
Stone had us all in the palm of her hand, shaving her head for her role in Bugonia. And if the grow-out could’ve been awkward, it never stood a chance. According to Vogue, her go-to stylist Mara Roszak made sure every red-carpet moment stayed aspirational, not experimental.
Beachy waves refused to leave the 2025 mood board. Effortlessly tousled and deceptively 'casual,' they worked on everything from short chops to mermaid lengths. Khloé Kardashian kept things glossy and camera-ready, Jennifer Lawrence leaned into the undone chaos, and Jisoo delivered fairy-wave for her new album Amortage. The secret: Texture, a little bend, and just enough volume to look breezy — never basic.
High ponytails and vintage glam showed up in 2025. Ariana Grande and Kerry Washington led the charge with sky-high ponytails that were sleek, and ready for whatever the red carpet threw their way, while retro, polished waves brought full old-Hollywood drama back into the spotlight.
2025 was not the year to play it safe with hair. Lizzo made headlines by going full platinum blonde at the Met Gala, proving subtlety is optional. Keke Palmer served coppery confidence with a short, statement-making cut, while Zoë Kravitz debuted an edgy, chopped bob with fringe that felt equal parts cool and intentional. And then there was Lisa, whose soft mink blonde era showed just how powerful a well-timed colour shift can be.
Curtain bangs ruled faces while full fringes demanded attention. Dakota Johnson’s signature fringe were a statement. Soft or bold, they elevated every look 10/10.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox