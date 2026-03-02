GOLD/FOREX
Zendaya and Tom Holland are married: 'The wedding has already happened, you missed it'

A gold ring, a bold claim, and fans spiralling online

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
3 MIN READ
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Dubai: If you blinked, you might have missed the wedding of the year. According to Zendaya's stylist, that is exactly what happened.

On Sunday March 1, celebrity stylist Law Roach attended the Actor Awards where he had a candid chat with Access Hollywood that sent the internet into an immediate spiral.

When the topic of Zendaya and Tom Holland came up, Roach did not hold back.

"The wedding has already happened, you missed it," he told the reporter plainly.

When met with scepticism, he doubled down without hesitation. "It's very true!" he said, before swiftly moving on.

Neither Zendaya nor Tom Holland's representatives have responded to the claims.

The clues were already there

Looking back, the signs were there well before Roach said a word.

On February 18, Zendaya was spotted out with film producer Josh Lieberman wearing what appeared to be a simple gold band on her ring finger, in place of her diamond engagement ring designed by Jessica McCormick.

She paired it with a cream jacket, black trousers and a matching sling bag. At the time, nobody thought much of it. Now, it is looking a lot more significant.

This was always the plan

None of this should come as a huge surprise to anyone who has been paying attention.

Roach himself had previously teased that Zendaya would be "a secret bride." In a July interview with E! News, he spoke about wedding planning in a relaxed, unhurried way.

"The process hasn't even started yet," he said at the time. "Zendaya is working on so many movies. We have time. We have a lot of time."

Clearly, things moved a little faster than he let on.

He also spoke warmly about the couple's relationship, saying, "They really love each other and they have for a really long time. The fact that the world has been able to share in that love story, I think it's really beautiful."

Relationship timeline

Zendaya and Tom first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 and confirmed their romance publicly in 2021.

Engagement rumours began circulating after last year's Golden Globes, when Zendaya was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand. TMZ later confirmed the engagement.

Tom made it official in his own quiet way shortly after, correcting a reporter at a panel event who referred to Zendaya as his girlfriend.

"Fiancée," he said with a smile.

How fans reacted

The internet, predictably, lost its mind in the best possible way.

Fans flooded social media praising the couple for keeping things private. "One thing I love about Z is that she's not afraid to keep stuff private," one user wrote. Another pointed to the ring swap, adding, "She recently started wearing a gold band instead of her engagement ring, so this tracks."

Others were less surprised. "We knew they'd get married and not tell us," one fan joked.

Some even speculated that Zendaya gave Roach the green light to share the news herself, with one user writing, "Z gave him the okay, trust."

Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiSpecial to Gulf News
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate from Middlesex University specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
Show More
hollywood

