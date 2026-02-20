While the synopsis suggests Spidey is "at the top of his physical game," it warns of an "unusual trail of crimes" that forces him to face the repercussions of his past. This phrasing has sent the rumour mill into overdrive. With a cast list that includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher) and Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner), the "repercussions" could range from fallout with the Avengers to the return of Multiversal loose ends.