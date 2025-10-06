GOLD/FOREX
Blackpink's Jisoo teases duet with mystery man, Zayn Malik rumours explode: Fans declare song of the year

The rumour mills have been buzzing ever since Zayn Malik was seen at the band's concert

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
The song is titled, Eyes Closed.
The song is titled, Eyes Closed.

Get ready, Blinks, Jisoo is cooking something up.

Jisoo, officially teased a brand-new duet single, and of course, she’s keeping the details mysterious. The teaser image dropped a silhouette of a mystery man in the background with the tantalising caption: “A duet is near.” The song is titled, Eyes Closed. Cue the screams.

Now, here’s where it gets better: According to an unconfirmed tip from The Korea Herald, industry insiders are whispering that the mystery man could be none other than Zayn Malik — yes, the Zayn, ex-One Direction solo sensation. Fun fact: Zayn was at Blacpink's New York concert this past July and later took to Instagram to thank the girls for the invite. Coincidence? We think not.

Whether it’s Zayn or someone else, one thing’s for sure: Jisoo is about to drop something fans replaying on loop. Are you ready for a possible Jisoo × Zayn collab?

