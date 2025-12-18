Artistic Swimming World League Dubai comes to spectacular end

The event brought together 360 athletes from 12 countries
Dubai: The Artistic Swimming World League Dubai 2025 came to a spectacular close with a thrilling final competition day, featuring top-class performances.
Athletes dazzled the fans across Solo Youth, Team Youth, Duet Junior, and Duet Senior events, ending the meet on a high note filled with energy, emotion, and elite-level artistry.
The day opened with the Solo Free — Youth event, where Yutong Xing of Shenzhen Sports School delivered a commanding performance to claim the gold medal with a score of 201.7067.
Salima Akylbek of Issa Synchro Club secured silver with 196.7883, while Alara Yapar of ACZ Netherlands earned bronze with 158.5833, completing an exciting and closely contested podium.
In the Team Free Final Youth category, Shenzhen Sports School once again demonstrated their dominance, capturing gold with an impressive 271.9817 points.
Their routine stood out for its musical precision, synchronisation, and technical difficulty. Issa Synchro Club followed with silver on 174.8650, while TJ Tesla Brno claimed the bronze medal with 141.5550.
The spotlight then turned to the Duet Free Junior competition. TJ Tesla Brno’s Estelle Bartosova and Anezka Adamova delivered a polished and confident performance to take gold with 149.8846 points. Synchro League finished second with 109.1771, while Chaika School completed the podium with 84.4000 points.
In the highly anticipated Duet Free Senior event, the standard rose even further. Ksenia Kashina and Daria Andrushkevich of Tatarstan captured gold with a standout score of 186.2775. Russia Artistic earned silver with 102.0125, while Alpha secured bronze on 82.6500.
The Artistic Swimming World League Dubai 2025 brought together 360 athletes from 12 countries, with the strongest teams representing China, the Czech Republic, Japan, Kazakhstan, Korea, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Russia, Uzbekistan, and the UAE. The event welcomed approximately 330 delegates across 40 delegations, underlining its growing international stature.
The competition was organised by Doubled Sports Club, Dubai’s leading artistic swimming club.
