Dubai rings in 2026 with Maroon 5, spectacular fireworks and pure power

From the moment Adam Levine and his crew hit the stage, the energy was electric. Guests danced, sang along, and maybe even pretended they could Move Like Jagger as the band delivered hit after hit—One More Night,” Sugar, Animals, and a setlist packed with chart-topping favourites that kept the party going all night long. Levine’s charisma and signature stage presence reminded everyone exactly why Maroon 5 is still one of the biggest names in music today.