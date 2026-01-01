Dubai rings in 2026 with Maroon 5, spectacular fireworks and pure power

The band brought a dose of rockstar magic to the celebrations
Dubai was loved, indeed.
If you thought New Year’s Eve in Dubai was glamorous, think again. For a night, Maroon 5 landed at Atlantis, The Palm, turning the resort into the 2026 launch party. With hundreds of millions of records sold and a fan base that spans the globe, the band brought a dose of rockstar magic to the city’s celebration.
From the moment Adam Levine and his crew hit the stage, the energy was electric. Guests danced, sang along, and maybe even pretended they could Move Like Jagger as the band delivered hit after hit—One More Night,” Sugar, Animals, and a setlist packed with chart-topping favourites that kept the party going all night long. Levine’s charisma and signature stage presence reminded everyone exactly why Maroon 5 is still one of the biggest names in music today.
Of course, no Atlantis NYE gala would be complete without a fireworks display. Stretching all the way from Atlantis, The Palm to Atlantis The Royal, the night sky was ablaze with colour, leaving 4,000 guests—including Dubai residents and hotel residents alike—completely mesmerized.
The experience began the moment guests arrived, greeted by the sounds of a 30-piece live band. The buffet included lobster, caviar, sushi, vibrant live cooking stations, and a dessert selection that could make anyone weak at the knees: Delicate petit fours and handcrafted confections that were almost too beautiful to eat (almost).
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox