Yoongi has also been vocal about his battles with mental health, explaining that he had channeled his ‘rage and inferiority complex’ into his lyrics. In 2018, he openly talked about his mental health issues and said, “Anxiety and loneliness seem to be with me for life. I put a lot of meaning on how I should work it out, but seems like I have to study it my entire life. With my lyrics, I wanted to say I am anxious, and so are you. Let’s find a way to learn together.”