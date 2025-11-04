GOLD/FOREX
7 BTS Suga moments that made ARMY laugh, cry and feel everything: Mic Drop to tattoo reveal

Relive the laughter, tears, and surprises from Suga's best moments

Lakshana N Palat
BTS's Suga has been quiet for a long time, but here's reliving some of his best moments on camera.
Does Suga not want to talk to us anymore?

A panicked tweet recently read. Others instantly chimed in to comfort the ARMY; that would never be the case. BTS’s Suga, born Min Yoongi with the alter-ego of Agust D hasn’t forgotten ARMY, by any means. He might not be online or do Weverse Lives the way he used to, and we might have to wait a while before he finally does.

Maybe, he’s just waiting for the grand reunion at the BTS tour, next year to finally see the devoted ARMY’s, who had stood by his side, during the particularly strained and painful times of the past year. And we’ll finally hear him again in the album.

But till then, to tide over what might be another long silence, here are some cheerful, fun, snarky and wise moments from the rapper.

1)  When he almost threw hands at RM and Jimin’s cooking

During Run BTS, ‘Chef’ Suga had to provide instructions to RM and Jimin in the kitchen, which was…chaos. Suga even helped whenever he could, but considering RM and Jimin poured extra salt into their dish without checking, and forgot about the carefully sliced onions that Suga had so meticulously cut for them, it’s no wonder that at one point, he sternly told RM, “Stand in a corner with your hands up.” And later, “You don’t know how much I suffered.”

2) When he wore a hat, glasses and sang happy birthday to himself

In one of his most endearing moments, Suga decided to celebrate his birthday on Weverse Live, wearing a party cap and glasses, singing happy birthday to himself.

4) May your trials end in full bloom

ARMY’s have never recovered from this song, So Far Away, and ever since Suga has been low-key, they share this quote often, to tell him that his ‘trials will end in full bloom’. The full quote reads: Wherever you are in life, it will be generous. May your trials end in full bloom. Though your beginnings might be humble, may the end be prosperous.

5) When he stopped rapping in Mic Drop

During their early days, BTS faced brutal allegations of ‘lip-syncing’. In order to counter that, Suga stopped rapping in the middle of their popular hit, Mic Drop and let the crowd carry on in the concert, to prove, that they don’t lip sync. You don’t forget the smirk, either.

6) The zombie episode in Run BTS

No doubt, this episode in the variety show was an all-time favourite. You don’t quite forget Suga and Jin trying to throw several punches at the zombies and crawling away. Suga really acted his heart out in this one.

7)  The big tattoo reveal

You just had to be there for this one. For months, ARMY’s were wondering about the location of Suga’s tattoo, as the other six had already revealed theirs. And true to his nature, Suga didn’t show it, till his D-Day concert tour, where he showed his shoulder and later on Weverse live, chided ARMY’s for their interest about their tattoo, and still showed them again.

  BTS's Suga is just offline, folks. But he hasn't forgotten his fans at all.

He won't.

