BTS’s Suga’s Instagram comeback post hit with restrictions, ARMY fights back: ‘He’s being targeted by haters'

The rapper had posted on the photo-blogging app after two years

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
BTS's Suga has been keeping a low profile lately.
After last year’s DUI controversy, BTS’s Suga is still under intense public scrutiny — but he’s not staying quiet anymore. The rapper finally broke his silence on Instagram, sharing a series of photos that delighted ARMY. The images showed Suga in his element — hanging out in the studio and making music — a welcome sign that he’s slowly stepping back into the public eye.

However, fans’ excitement quickly turned into frustration when the post was mysteriously flagged and reportedly age-restricted for some users. This baffled many, as the content was completely harmless. Furious ARMYs took to social media to defend Suga, accusing antis of mass-reporting the post to suppress his engagement.

One fan account rallied others with a call to action:

“Yoongi’s recent Instagram post has been mass-reported by a few pressed antis and is now age-restricted for some users. Help us counter it — engage with the post (like, comment, save), repost & share it to your stories or DMs. Drop the link in comments & across other platforms!”

Others tried to calm the fandom, offering a more measured take:

“Yoongi’s post may be restricted due to Instagram’s age or location filters. Even if people mass-report it, it won’t really affect him because of his massive following. Still, keep interacting and sharing to boost his engagement!”

Despite the drama, the post has already crossed 7 million likes and counting. Fans are now rallying for a new milestone. “It needs just 18K reposts to become the most reposted post by a BTS member ever,” one fan noted.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
