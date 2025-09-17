The star has kept a low profile ever since his return from military service
May your trials end in bloom.
Considering it has been over practically two years since ARMY heard personally from Suga, they seek comfort in his songs, words, and his persistent reminder to fans, juniors, his own members, to essentially, just take care of yourself. The rapper, despite returning from military, has still not appeared for a personal Weverse live with ARMY; though fans take solace in the little they see of him in photos with the other members, and the chaotic Weverse Lives.
Until that moment comes, his music remains a lifeline. Whether it’s the wistful reassurance of Snooze, the edge of Tony Montana, or the quiet relief of People Pt.2, Suga’s songs continue to bring fans joy and connection.
Here’s a closer look at some of those tracks.
Suga has a message for dreamers laced with both sadness and hope in this rock-ballad. He knows the angst of chasing a dream, yet offers a shoulder to those aspiring artists fighting to make their mark with nothing but passion to guide them. The song ends with him quietly breathing, “It’s okay.” And for those who watched the concerts, you know how visceral the songs felt.
Yes, we need Jimin again to sing this with Suga on stage. For the unversed: Antonio ‘Tony’ Montana, the larger-than-life antihero of the 1983 film Scarface, has become a cultural icon — especially in hip-hop — symbolisng the rise from nothing to ruthless power and success. Suga, or rather his alter-ego Agust D channels Montana’s energy in his music, drawing a parallel between Montana’s empire-building and his own climb to fame as an idol, all while confronting the criticism and resentment that often follow success.
With Halsey, this song is the anthem for Diablo IV and it’s all about the dark themes of power and betrayal. But, as fans see it: Halsey sees herself as too powerful in a relationship, while Suga is hopeful and says that the past shouldn’t be dwelled on: The future is where you need to look.
Sometimes you just need to have a little fun. And so did Suga. He thought that he was just ‘producing’ the song, but PSY sure had other plans for him and roped him into the video and got him dancing too. Suga can’t escape dancing, now can he, no matter how hard he tries.
The song traces the arc of a dreamer — first fearful of dreaming, then daring to try, working relentlessly to achieve those dreams, and finally confronting the reality that having it all isn’t as perfect as imagined. It shows the bittersweetness of living the dream can be just as difficult as chasing it. Despite the fear and disillusionment, there is a reaffirmation of hope in his advice to his younger self: “We’re still young, might as well see where it takes us.”
