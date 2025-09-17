The song traces the arc of a dreamer — first fearful of dreaming, then daring to try, working relentlessly to achieve those dreams, and finally confronting the reality that having it all isn’t as perfect as imagined. It shows the bittersweetness of living the dream can be just as difficult as chasing it. Despite the fear and disillusionment, there is a reaffirmation of hope in his advice to his younger self: “We’re still young, might as well see where it takes us.”