BTS Suga finally has solo broadcast with ARMY as 2025 ends, introduces his cat Tang: 'I'll be back'

After nearly two years offline, BTS’s Suga returns quietly with Tang his cat
Dubai: BTS member Suga broke his nearly two-year social media silence on Sunday with an unexpected Weverse live that sent the fandom into complete meltdown. This was his first solo broadcast since completing his military service, and he brought along a very special guest: his adorable black cat, Tang.
The setup was simple. Suga appeared in a black T-shirt and glasses, calm and understated, with the same laid-back energy that has always defined him. There was no elaborate lighting or scripted introduction. It felt personal, like tuning into a friend’s living room rather than a broadcast watched by millions.
Since finishing his service earlier this year, Suga has kept a low profile. Fans knew he was busy behind the scenes, likely working on BTS’s next chapter and his own music, but details were little. This livestream became the first real glimpse of him returning on his own terms.
Midway through the live, something unexpected cut through the calm conversation. A soft meow. Not background noise. Not imagined.
Suga laughed, turned slightly off-camera and called the source over. Moments later, he lifted a sleek black cat into view and casually introduced him to the world.
The cat’s name is Tang, short for Soeltang, the Korean word for sugar. It was a reveal that felt both completely unplanned and very on brand.
As it turns out, Tang has been part of Suga’s life for years. He shared that he adopted the cat three years ago through a friend and had quietly kept him out of the public eye the entire time. Fans had speculated for ages, but this was the first official confirmation.
Tang, Suga explained, is calm, affectionate and gentle. In other words, they match. He also shared a detail that instantly won hearts: he once planned to adopt two cats and name them Soel and Tang. That plan changed, but the name stayed. It was the kind of story that felt small but meaningful, and fans instantly latched onto it.
No BTS moment is complete without a little group lore. Suga revealed that Jimin is especially fond of Tang, despite being allergic to cats. The affection is real, but time spent together has to be brief. Fans, unsurprisingly, found this both funny and painfully relatable.
During the broadcast, Suga addressed fans briefly and kept the interaction warm and reassuring. He said, "Everyone, it's cold, please take care of your health. In the near future, I'll come back again."
The short message was enough to spark emotional reactions, with many fans describing the moment as overwhelming after such a long period without live appearances.
Within minutes, clips from the livestream were everywhere. Fans shared reactions from around the world, including one video showing a cinema full of people screaming after receiving the Weverse notification just moments after watching Jin’s documentary. Others were simply relieved to finally meet Tang, a cat they had half-believed existed for years.
More than anything, the moment reminded fans why they missed Suga. His dry humour, his honesty and his ability to make something small feel meaningful. The cat was perfect, yes, but the real comfort came from seeing Yoongi again, quietly doing things his way.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News
