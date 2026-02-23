Police urge public to rely on official sources after warehouse fire
Abu Dhabi police and civil defence teams brought a warehouse fire under control on Monday morning, after it broke out in the Al Muzoon area of the capital, authorities said.
The incident did not result in any injuries. Emergency crews responded immediately to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby facilities.
In a post on the social media platform X, Abu Dhabi Police urged the public to rely on official sources for accurate information and to avoid sharing unverified reports about the incident.