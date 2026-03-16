Flights partially resume after Dubai airport fire, one dead in Abu Dhabi, Fujairah blaze
Dubai: The UAE successfully intercepted multiple Iranian missiles and drones on Monday, with Dubai International Airport gradually resuming flights, emergency teams tackling a separate blaze in Fujairah’s oil zone, and authorities quickly responding to a missile strike in Abu Dhabi.
Authorities continue to manage the situation efficiently, keeping the public safe with minimal disruption.
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Here’s how events unfolded in the UAE on March 16.
Authorities respond to a fire caused by a drone-related incident near DXB. Safety measures are immediately enforced; no injuries reported.
Dubai Civil Defence confirmed a fuel tank near the airport was hit. Firefighting operations are underway.
Civil Defence teams continue efforts to control the blaze; no casualties reported.
Dubai Civil Defence confirmed the fire is under control; no injuries reported.
Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announced a precautionary suspension of all flights at DXB to ensure passenger and staff safety.
Emirates suspended all Dubai flights, urging travellers not to go to the airport. Updates and rebooking options to follow.
Dubai Civil Defence reiterated that the incident is contained with no spread of fire.
Dubai Police announced closures at Cargo Village and Marrakech Street intersections heading to the airport; alternate routes advised.
Emirates expects to operate a limited schedule after 10:00 AM Dubai time. Some flights have been cancelled. Affected passengers will receive cancellation notices and guidance on reaccommodation.
The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announced the gradual resumption of selected flights to and from Dubai International Airport after the temporary precautionary suspension. Passengers are advised to check with airlines for updates.
Authorities report a missile struck a civilian vehicle in Al Bahyah, resulting in one fatality of Palestinian nationality. Public urged to rely on official sources.
Emirates resumed some limited flight operations after 10:00 am. Some flights remain cancelled. Affected passengers are advised on rebooking and accommodation options and can check status online via emirates.com or the app.
A major fire erupted in Fujairah Oil Industries Zone. Civil defence teams responded immediately; no injuries reported.
Earlier road closures lifted, but Airport Road remains closed for vehicles coming from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Al Khawaneej, and Marrakech Street intersection.
Note: The times mentioned above are based on official announcements shared on social media.