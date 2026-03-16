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UAE intercepts Iran missiles, drones: As it happened — March 16 timeline

Flights partially resume after Dubai airport fire, one dead in Abu Dhabi, Fujairah blaze

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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The Ministry of Defence said it is fully prepared to deal with any threats and will firmly confront any attempts to undermine the country’s security.
The Ministry of Defence said it is fully prepared to deal with any threats and will firmly confront any attempts to undermine the country’s security.
WAM

Dubai: The UAE successfully intercepted multiple Iranian missiles and drones on Monday, with Dubai International Airport gradually resuming flights, emergency teams tackling a separate blaze in Fujairah’s oil zone, and authorities quickly responding to a missile strike in Abu Dhabi.

Authorities continue to manage the situation efficiently, keeping the public safe with minimal disruption.

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Here’s how events unfolded in the UAE on March 16.

3:56 am: Fire breaks out near Dubai airport

Authorities respond to a fire caused by a drone-related incident near DXB. Safety measures are immediately enforced; no injuries reported.

4:24 am: Drone impacts fuel tank

Dubai Civil Defence confirmed a fuel tank near the airport was hit. Firefighting operations are underway.

4:42 am – Firefighting continues

Civil Defence teams continue efforts to control the blaze; no casualties reported.

5:10 am: Fire successfully contained

Dubai Civil Defence confirmed the fire is under control; no injuries reported.

5:29 am: Flights temporarily suspended

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announced a precautionary suspension of all flights at DXB to ensure passenger and staff safety.

5:34 am: Airlines alert passengers

Emirates suspended all Dubai flights, urging travellers not to go to the airport. Updates and rebooking options to follow.

6:15 am: Situation remains stable

Dubai Civil Defence reiterated that the incident is contained with no spread of fire.

7:07 am: Traffic closures in Dubai

Dubai Police announced closures at Cargo Village and Marrakech Street intersections heading to the airport; alternate routes advised.

9:30 am: Emirates announces limited flight schedule

Emirates expects to operate a limited schedule after 10:00 AM Dubai time. Some flights have been cancelled. Affected passengers will receive cancellation notices and guidance on reaccommodation.

10:08 am: DXB resumes selected flights

The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announced the gradual resumption of selected flights to and from Dubai International Airport after the temporary precautionary suspension. Passengers are advised to check with airlines for updates.

10:08 am: Abu Dhabi missile incident

Authorities report a missile struck a civilian vehicle in Al Bahyah, resulting in one fatality of Palestinian nationality. Public urged to rely on official sources.

10:13 am: Emirates to resume some special flights

Emirates resumed some limited flight operations after 10:00 am. Some flights remain cancelled. Affected passengers are advised on rebooking and accommodation options and can check status online via emirates.com or the app.

11:38 am: Fujairah fire following drone attack

A major fire erupted in Fujairah Oil Industries Zone. Civil defence teams responded immediately; no injuries reported.

12:01 pm: Traffic resumes in Dubai

Earlier road closures lifted, but Airport Road remains closed for vehicles coming from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Al Khawaneej, and Marrakech Street intersection.

Note: The times mentioned above are based on official announcements shared on social media.

Related Topics:
UAEDubaiFujairahAbu DhabiUS-Israel-Iran war

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