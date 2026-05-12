Emergency services responded as precaution after aircraft returned to gate in Chennai
Abu Dhabi: UAE's national carrier Etihad Airways has issued a clarification following media reports claimed there was a fire on one of its aircraft preparing to depart from Chennai International Airport to Zayed International Airport.
According to reports carried by Indian media outlets, the Abu Dhabi-bound flight carrying around 280 passengers aborted take-off on Monday after pilots noticed what was described as a fire on the aircraft’s left wing.
The reports said emergency services responded immediately and all passengers were safely disembarked, with no injuries reported.
However, Etihad told Gulf News the aircraft returned to the gate before departure because of a technical issue and stressed that there was no fire onboard.
“Contrary to some media reports, there was no fire onboard the aircraft. The aircraft returned to stand due to a technical issue,” the airline said in a statement.
More to follow...