Modern grey uniforms with bold red accents unveiled for Etihad Rail crews
Abu Dhabi: Etihad Rail has unveiled the official uniforms for its passenger train crews, offering the public a first glimpse of one of the key visual elements of the UAE’s upcoming national passenger rail network ahead of the phased launch of services expected in 2026.
The new uniforms, designed in modern shades of grey with distinctive red accents, will be worn by onboard hospitality staff, station teams and customer-facing personnel across the passenger rail network.
Etihad Rail said the collection was developed to reflect the company’s values while combining professionalism, hospitality and safety standards as the UAE moves closer to introducing nationwide passenger rail services.
The unveiling marks one of the clearest public indicators yet of the operational identity being prepared for the long-awaited passenger network, which is expected to transform intercity travel across the UAE.
The company has previously confirmed that passenger services are progressing toward launch in 2026 as part of the UAE’s strategy to develop an integrated, safe and efficient railway network connecting cities and communities across the country.
Speaking earlier this year, Azza Al Suwaidi, Deputy CEO of Etihad Rail Mobility, said the company was working to develop a “world-class passenger experience” combining comfort, reliability and affordability, supported by a digital-first ticketing system and fully segregated rail corridors designed to enhance safety.
Journey times are expected to significantly reduce travel durations between major cities, with trips projected to take 57 minutes between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, 105 minutes between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah, and 70 minutes between Abu Dhabi and Al Ruwais.
The passenger trains are designed to accommodate up to 400 passengers per journey, with multiple daily services planned across the network.
Etihad Rail has also said the passenger service will connect 11 cities and regions across the UAE, stretching from Al Sila in the west to Fujairah on the eastern coast, passing through Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Al Dhaid, Al Mirfa and Al Ruwais.
The company is additionally developing a high-speed rail project linking Abu Dhabi and Dubai at speeds of up to 350km/h, which is expected to reduce travel time between the two cities to approximately 30 minutes.