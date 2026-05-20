Exclusive first ride reveals what UAE’s new Etihad Rail experience feels like
Dubai: Millions of UAE residents have been eagerly anticipating the arrival of Etihad Rail's passenger services and now, for the first time, we have a glimpse of what that journey will actually look like.
On May 19, Etihad Rail hosted a media briefing at its first completed passenger rail station in Fujairah. Although the station is not yet operational, Gulf News was given an exclusive preview, including a 20-minute ride to Al Bithnah Bridge, offering an early taste of what rail travel in the UAE will feel like.
The station sits within Hilal City in the Emirate of Fujairah, a strategically chosen location given its close proximity to the emirate's key economic hubs.
Commuters will also find it conveniently situated just 12 minutes from Fujairah International Airport, and the station supports both parking and pick-up/drop-off services for ride-hailing apps.
It is worth noting that while the station's construction is complete, it is currently undergoing final stages of operational readiness and preparation. The journey experienced during the media briefing is therefore illustrative, details may evolve ahead of the formal launch of passenger services.
The station is thoughtfully designed with passenger comfort and accessibility in mind. Its two platforms are reachable by both elevator and escalator, and the facility includes a premium lounge, a help desk, a police hub, and clearly signposted directions throughout.
Real-time train timetable screens keep travellers informed, while dedicated staff are on hand to assist. Accessibility has also been built into the design from the ground up, ensuring the station is welcoming to all passengers.
Once inside the station, passengers can purchase tickets through self-service kiosks, where they can select their departure and arrival stations as well as their preferred travel time.
Tickets are issued either as physical passes or e-passes. Automated barriers at the platform entry require passengers to scan their ticket or e-pass to proceed.
Etihad Rail has not yet announced ticket fares, with an official pricing reveal expected closer to launch.
The platforms are elevated and open-air, offering passengers a sense of the landscape even before boarding. Once fully operational, each train will accommodate up to 400 passengers and is capable of reaching a maximum speed of 200 km/h. Etihad Rail projects that annual ridership will reach 10 million passengers once services are up and running.
Onboard, passengers can choose between two travel classes: standard and premium. Standard seating features comfortable grey seats, while the premium cabin offers wider, reclining seats for a more relaxed journey. Dedicated seating is also available for families and pregnant women.
Across both classes, the train is well-equipped with practical amenities, including retractable tray tables, overhead and under-seat luggage storage, wall-mounted hooks for bags and personal belongings, free onboard Wi-Fi, under-seat USB charging ports and power sockets, and bins throughout the coaches for cleanliness. Safety features are also integrated throughout.
One of the most compelling aspects of the Fujairah route is the scenery. As the train departs Fujairah, passengers are treated to sweeping views of the Hajar Mountains, the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Fujairah, Al-Bithnah Fort, and rolling farmland and date palm groves dotting the smaller towns and villages along the way.
The route passes through nine tunnels carved through the Hajar Mountains, with a cumulative length of 6.9 kilometres.
A particular highlight and the point at which the media briefing ride paused is the Al Bithnah Bridge, the highest structure in the entire Etihad Rail network. Standing 40 metres tall and stretching over 600 metres.
Etihad rail journey times
Abu Dhabi → Dubai: 57 mins
Abu Dhabi → Fujairah: 105 mins
Etihad Rail has not yet confirmed an official launch date but has indicated that passenger services are on track to begin through a phased introduction in 2026. Upon launch, the initial routes will connect Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Fujairah. Once fully operational, the network will link 11 cities and regions across the UAE.
The phased approach is designed to ensure the highest standards of safety from day one, in line with international best practices, so when the train does depart, you can expect a service built for the long haul.
This preview was based on a media briefing conducted at the Fujairah station on May 19. Details and services may be updated ahead of the formal introduction of passenger operations.