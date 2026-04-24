Etihad Rail makes history with first ever shipment of cars

Al Masaood moves Nissan vehicles by rail in shift towards faster, greener logistics
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has completed its first-ever rail shipment of passenger vehicles for a car dealership, marking a major shift in how vehicles are transported across the country.
The milestone saw Al Masaood Automobiles partner with Etihad Rail Freight - a subsidiary of Etihad Rail - to move a shipment of Nissan cars from eastern ports to the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD).
According to a company statement, this makes Al Masaood Automobiles the first automotive dealer in the UAE to use the national rail network for transporting finished vehicles.
“Every part of the customer journey matters, including how reliably and efficiently a vehicle reaches its owner,” said Irfan Tansel, CEO of Al Masaood Automobiles.
"It is a strong example of what can be achieved when national infrastructure and private sector capabilities come together," it said.
For Etihad Rail, the development signals a broader push to diversify beyond bulk cargo such as oil, gas, and raw materials into higher-value goods.
“This milestone demonstrates exactly what rail freight is designed to do — offer a reliable, predictable, and scalable solution that integrates seamlessly into existing supply chains,” said Omar Alsebeyi, CEO of Etihad Rail Freight.
The UAE’s rail network, which spans around 900km, connects key industrial hubs and ports across the country. Expanding its use to automotive logistics is expected to improve efficiency, reduce road congestion, and enhance supply chain resilience.
Beyond speed and reliability, the shift also supports sustainability goals. Rail transport produces significantly lower emissions compared to road freight, aligning with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategy and broader efforts to decarbonise key sectors.
The move comes as the UAE continues to invest heavily in infrastructure to strengthen its position as a global logistics hub — linking ports, industrial zones, and cities through integrated transport networks.
With more companies expected to explore rail-based logistics, this first shipment could mark the beginning of a wider transformation in how goods — including cars — move across the country.