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Etihad Rail makes history with first ever shipment of cars

Al Masaood moves Nissan vehicles by rail in shift towards faster, greener logistics

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Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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A shipment of Nissan vehicles transported by rail to Abu Dhabi marks a first for the UAE’s automotive logistics sector.
A shipment of Nissan vehicles transported by rail to Abu Dhabi marks a first for the UAE’s automotive logistics sector.
Etihad Rail

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has completed its first-ever rail shipment of passenger vehicles for a car dealership, marking a major shift in how vehicles are transported across the country.

The milestone saw Al Masaood Automobiles partner with Etihad Rail Freight - a subsidiary of Etihad Rail - to move a shipment of Nissan cars from eastern ports to the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD).

According to a company statement, this makes Al Masaood Automobiles the first automotive dealer in the UAE to use the national rail network for transporting finished vehicles.

“Every part of the customer journey matters, including how reliably and efficiently a vehicle reaches its owner,” said Irfan Tansel, CEO of Al Masaood Automobiles.

"It is a strong example of what can be achieved when national infrastructure and private sector capabilities come together," it said.

Diversifying operations

For Etihad Rail, the development signals a broader push to diversify beyond bulk cargo such as oil, gas, and raw materials into higher-value goods.

“This milestone demonstrates exactly what rail freight is designed to do — offer a reliable, predictable, and scalable solution that integrates seamlessly into existing supply chains,” said Omar Alsebeyi, CEO of Etihad Rail Freight.

The UAE’s rail network, which spans around 900km, connects key industrial hubs and ports across the country. Expanding its use to automotive logistics is expected to improve efficiency, reduce road congestion, and enhance supply chain resilience.

Beyond speed and reliability, the shift also supports sustainability goals. Rail transport produces significantly lower emissions compared to road freight, aligning with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategy and broader efforts to decarbonise key sectors.

The move comes as the UAE continues to invest heavily in infrastructure to strengthen its position as a global logistics hub — linking ports, industrial zones, and cities through integrated transport networks.

With more companies expected to explore rail-based logistics, this first shipment could mark the beginning of a wider transformation in how goods — including cars — move across the country.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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