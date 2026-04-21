238km network to reshape transport, trade and cross-border movement
Hafeet Rail, the joint venture between Etihad Rail, Oman Rail, and Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), has announced the completion of 40 per cent of the UAE–Oman rail connection project.
Named after Jebel Hafeet, the project is a major milestone for regional transport and logistics.
Once completed, the network will span 238km, forming a vital link between the UAE and the Sultanate of Oman.
Over 27 million cubic metres of earthworks have been completed to date, alongside 10 million safe man-hours achieved without any major injuries.
Work is progressing across key locations along the route, including:
Al Ain Region,
Al Buraimi,
Sohar, and
Wadi Al Jizzi.
The landmark project is set to support trade flows, enhance supply chain resilience, and contribute to deeper economic integration between the two nations.