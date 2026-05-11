The 1,700km network is scheduled to become fully operational by December 2030
Dubai: The Gulf railway project linking the six member states of the Gulf Co-operation Council has reached 50 per cent completion, according to Mohammed Al Shebrami, Director of the GCC Rail Authority.
The 1,700km network is scheduled to become fully operational by December 2030.
In an interview with the Saudi newspaper Al Eqtisadiah, Al Shebrami said the project is one of the most significant shared infrastructure undertakings among member states, saying it plays a pivotal role in enhancing economic integration and strengthening supply chains between the countries.
He explained that the project aims to strengthen ties between member states, localise industries linked to the rail transport sector, and create new job opportunities in partnership with representatives of member states and national companies.
The authority's director also stated that the railway will be integrated with the existing air, road and maritime transport networks, providing an alternative means of transport that helps reduce reliance on trucks. This, he added, would have a positive impact on the environment by lowering emissions and exhaust fumes.
According to approved studies, the project is expected to raise passenger numbers from six million in 2030 to more than eight million by 2045.
Freight volumes are forecast to increase from 200 million tonnes in 2030 to 271 million tonnes in 2045, reflecting the project's significant logistical impact on intra-regional trade.
Al Shebrami confirmed that the project is being implemented through joint efforts between representatives of member states and national companies in each country. He stressed that this co-operation reflects the commitment of the GCC states to delivering a strategic project that enhances the region's economic standing globally.