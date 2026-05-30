Motorists urged to use alternative routes during late-night Dubai exit closure
As part of ongoing Etihad Rail infrastructure works, authorities have announced a daily temporary closure of the Dubai exit towards Maliha Road during late-night hours.
The exit will be closed every day from 12:00am to 6:00am, starting Sunday, May 31, until Wednesday, June 10. The six-hour closure will begin at midnight each night over the 10-day period.
Motorists are advised to plan their journeys in advance and use alternative routes during the closure window to avoid delays.
Authorities apologised for any inconvenience caused and thanked road users for their understanding and cooperation as works continue.