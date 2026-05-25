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UAE motorist alert: Accident on Dubai–Sharjah road causes delays

Police warn of delays, advise vigilance near accident site on Emirates Road

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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UAE motorist alert: Accident on Dubai–Sharjah road causes delays

Dubai Police have issued a traffic alert on social media following an accident on Emirates Road involving vehicles travelling from Sharjah towards the Al Ain exit.

Motorists have been urged to exercise caution and drive carefully while approaching the affected stretch to ensure safety and avoid further disruption.

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Authorities advised drivers to follow traffic instructions and remain vigilant until normal flow is restored.

Related Topics:
accidentDubai Police

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