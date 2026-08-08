NCM forecasts more afternoon showers, gusty winds and blowing dust until Wednesday
Dubai: Heavy rain and hail swept across several parts of the UAE on Sunday as unstable weather continued to affect the country, bringing thunderstorms, strong winds and blowing dust to parts of Sharjah, Dubai, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.
Hail was reported in the Mahafiz area of Sharjah, while heavy thunderstorms moved across the emirate.
In Dubai, heavy rain fell over Merghem and other areas, while showers were also reported in Saih and Khatm Al Shaklah in Al Ain, as well as along the Abu Dhabi–Razin Road in the Al Dhafra region.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said the unsettled conditions were caused by convective cloud activity developing over eastern, southern and inland areas, with thunderstorms bringing periods of heavy rainfall and strong gusty winds.
The forecaster said similar weather is expected to continue on Monday, with fair to partly cloudy skies giving way to convective cloud formation over some eastern, southern and inland areas during the afternoon, bringing a chance of rain. Winds will be light to moderate, strengthening at times to 40km/h, raising dust and reducing visibility in exposed areas.
Maximum temperatures on Monday are forecast to reach 46°C in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain and Liwa, while Sharjah is expected to record 45°C. Fujairah is forecast to be the coolest major city with a high of 37°C.
The NCM expects temperatures to gradually ease, particularly along coastal areas, on Tuesday, although partly cloudy conditions will persist and afternoon cloud development is possible in eastern parts of the country.
A further chance of convective clouds and rainfall is forecast for eastern areas on Wednesday, with fresh winds of up to 40km/h continuing to generate blowing dust at times.