UAE motorist alert: Dubai Police warn of accident on Al Ain Street

Motorists warned of congestion and advised caution on key Dubai–Al Ain corridor
Dubai Police has issued an alert to motorists following an accident that is currently obstructing traffic on Dubai-Al Ain Street towards Al Ain, near the exit leading to Emirates Street.
In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Dubai Police flagged the incident under its #RoadStatus and #Accident tags, urging drivers passing through the area to exercise caution and care while emergency teams and traffic authorities manage the situation on site.
The affected stretch is one of the busier routes connecting Dubai to Al Ain, and any obstruction in the area can quickly lead to slower-moving traffic and delays, particularly during peak hours.
Motorists heading towards Al Ain or planning to use the Emirates Street exit are advised to remain alert, reduce speed where necessary, and follow any instructions from traffic police or road signage in the area.