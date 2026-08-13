UAE traffic alert: Multiple crashes cause delays on Dubai-Sharjah routes

Two separate crashes have been reported on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311), with one near Me'aisem First in Dubai and another near Muhaisnah First. Traffic is slow around both locations, with congestion building along parts of the Dubai-Sharjah corridor.

Dubai: Motorists travelling between Dubai and Sharjah are facing delays this afternoon following multiple crashes and heavy congestion on key routes, according to real-time traffic data from Google Maps.

Moderate congestion is reported on parts of E311 towards Al Warqa and Nadd Al Hamar, while sections of E44 around Dubai Design District and Nadd Al Sheba are also experiencing slower traffic.

The traffic situation is based on Google Maps real-time traffic data and may change as crashes are cleared and congestion eases. Motorists are advised to check live navigation information before setting out.

Drivers travelling between Dubai and Sharjah should allow extra time for their journeys, particularly if using E311 or E11.

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