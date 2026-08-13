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UAE traffic alert: Multiple crashes cause delays on Dubai-Sharjah routes

Motorists heading to Sharjah's Industrial Area should also expect delays on Maleha Street

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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For illustrative purposes only.
For illustrative purposes only.
Virendra Saklani, Gulf News

Dubai: Motorists travelling between Dubai and Sharjah are facing delays this afternoon following multiple crashes and heavy congestion on key routes, according to real-time traffic data from Google Maps.

Two separate crashes have been reported on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311), with one near Me'aisem First in Dubai and another near Muhaisnah First. Traffic is slow around both locations, with congestion building along parts of the Dubai-Sharjah corridor.

Heavy traffic is also affecting Maleha Street in Sharjah's Industrial Area, adding to delays across the busy industrial district.

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Where traffic is heaviest

Real-time traffic conditions show significant congestion on E311 through parts of the Sharjah Industrial Area.

Al Ittihad Road (E11) is also seeing heavy traffic around Al Khan, Sahara Centre and Madina Mall.

Moderate congestion is reported on parts of E311 towards Al Warqa and Nadd Al Hamar, while sections of E44 around Dubai Design District and Nadd Al Sheba are also experiencing slower traffic.

Other routes, including Emirates Road and Al Dhaid Road, are showing comparatively smoother traffic at the time of publication, although conditions can change quickly.

Advice for motorists

Drivers travelling between Dubai and Sharjah should allow extra time for their journeys, particularly if using E311 or E11.

Motorists heading through Sharjah's Industrial Area should also expect delays on Maleha Street and follow any temporary diversions or road restrictions in place.

The traffic situation is based on Google Maps real-time traffic data and may change as crashes are cleared and congestion eases. Motorists are advised to check live navigation information before setting out.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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