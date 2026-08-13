UAE traffic alert: Multiple crashes cause delays on Dubai-Sharjah routes

Motorists heading to Sharjah's Industrial Area should also expect delays on Maleha Street
Dubai: Motorists travelling between Dubai and Sharjah are facing delays this afternoon following multiple crashes and heavy congestion on key routes, according to real-time traffic data from Google Maps.
Two separate crashes have been reported on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311), with one near Me'aisem First in Dubai and another near Muhaisnah First. Traffic is slow around both locations, with congestion building along parts of the Dubai-Sharjah corridor.
Heavy traffic is also affecting Maleha Street in Sharjah's Industrial Area, adding to delays across the busy industrial district.
Real-time traffic conditions show significant congestion on E311 through parts of the Sharjah Industrial Area.
Al Ittihad Road (E11) is also seeing heavy traffic around Al Khan, Sahara Centre and Madina Mall.
Moderate congestion is reported on parts of E311 towards Al Warqa and Nadd Al Hamar, while sections of E44 around Dubai Design District and Nadd Al Sheba are also experiencing slower traffic.
Other routes, including Emirates Road and Al Dhaid Road, are showing comparatively smoother traffic at the time of publication, although conditions can change quickly.
Drivers travelling between Dubai and Sharjah should allow extra time for their journeys, particularly if using E311 or E11.
Motorists heading through Sharjah's Industrial Area should also expect delays on Maleha Street and follow any temporary diversions or road restrictions in place.
The traffic situation is based on Google Maps real-time traffic data and may change as crashes are cleared and congestion eases. Motorists are advised to check live navigation information before setting out.