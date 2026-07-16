UAE traffic alert: E311, E44 congestion causes delays in Dubai, Sharjah

In Dubai, congestion is visible along Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) and surrounding link roads near Al Garhoud, Al Qusais and Deira, with red and amber stretches indicating slow-moving traffic around the Dubai International Airport area and Madina Mall. Traffic near Ras Al Khor is also affected, with a notable slowdown at the interchange connecting Al Ain Road (E44) to the Dubai Design District and Nad Al Sheba, where a red segment points to a build-up near the roundabout.