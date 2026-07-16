UAE traffic alert: E311, E44 congestion causes delays in Dubai, Sharjah

Live traffic data shows standstill zones near airports and industrial areas
Dubai: Motorists in Dubai and Sharjah are facing pockets of heavy traffic on Thursday morning, July 16, with several major routes experiencing slowdowns during the peak commute, according to live traffic data.
In Dubai, congestion is visible along Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) and surrounding link roads near Al Garhoud, Al Qusais and Deira, with red and amber stretches indicating slow-moving traffic around the Dubai International Airport area and Madina Mall. Traffic near Ras Al Khor is also affected, with a notable slowdown at the interchange connecting Al Ain Road (E44) to the Dubai Design District and Nad Al Sheba, where a red segment points to a build-up near the roundabout.
In Sharjah, commuters travelling along Emirates Road (E311) and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) are experiencing significant delays, particularly near the Industrial Area 6 and University City stretches, where multiple red zones suggest standstill or near-standstill conditions. Traffic heading towards Sharjah International Airport and the Hay Al Badee area is also showing signs of congestion, with several road closures or incidents marked along the route.
Motorists travelling between Dubai and Sharjah during the morning rush are advised to factor in extra time, particularly along E311 and E44, and to check live traffic updates before setting out.