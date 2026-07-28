Motorists face delays on E11, E311 and key roads through Al Nahda, Al Qusais and Deira
Tuesday morning commuters travelling from Sharjah to Dubai are facing heavy traffic, with delays reported on major routes including Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311), Al Ittihad Street (E11), Al Qusais and Deira corridors.
Heavy congestion is reported along Al Ittihad Street (E11) near the Sharjah-Dubai border, especially around Al Nahda, Sahara Centre and Al Mamzar, with slow-moving traffic towards Dubai.
Motorists heading through Al Mamzar near E11 are experiencing delays, while traffic is also building up towards Abu Hail, Century Mall and Deira.
Heavy traffic is reported on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) around Muwaileh Commercial and Sharjah Industrial Area 15, particularly near the City Centre Al Zahia interchange.
Slow-moving traffic is also affecting:
Sharjah Industrial Area 13 to Industrial Area 17
Industrial Area 11 and Industrial Area 15
Hay Al Qasimiah
Sharjah Ring Road (S102)
Al Qusais and Al Nahda routes affected
Dubai-side roads around Al Qusais and Al Nahda are witnessing heavy congestion, including:
Baghdad Street – Al Qusais
Beirut Street (D62)
D97 – Al Qusais
Al Twar 1
Al Qusais Industrial Areas
Traffic delays are also reported around Damascus Street, Halab Street and key connecting roads between Dubai and Sharjah Industrial Areas.
Within Sharjah, commuters are facing slow traffic on:
Al Sewak Street – Sharjah Industrial Area 8
6th Street – Sharjah Industrial Area 7
Sharjah Industrial Area 11 to Industrial Area 15 on S102 (Sharjah Ring Road)
Deira and airport routes see slowdowns
Dubai motorists may face delays around:
Al Murar, Deira
Hor Al Anz East
D97 corridors
Al Twar and airport perimeter roads
Slow traffic is also reported near D64 close to Al Nasiriya Building, Al Qusais Industrial Area First, and D56 in Muhaisnah.
Minor accidents have been reported on some routes, adding to morning congestion. Motorists are advised to remain cautious, maintain safe distances and allow extra travel time.
As temperatures rise across the UAE, Dubai Police reminded motorists to take precautions if their vehicles overheat.
In a road safety advisory posted on X, Dubai Police said: “If your car overheats, stop in a safe location and allow the vehicle to cool down to prevent damage to the engine.”
Motorists were urged to follow road safety measures and avoid continuing to drive an overheating vehicle.