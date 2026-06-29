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Traffic alert: Sharjah-Dubai commuters face heavy delays on E11 and key highways during morning rush

Long queues build up on Al Ittihad Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road

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Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time amid heavy congestion on key routes.
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time amid heavy congestion on key routes.

Dubai: Motorists travelling between Sharjah and Dubai faced another congested morning commute on Monday, with long stretches of slow-moving traffic reported on major highways linking the two emirates.

The heaviest congestion was seen on Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) and Al Ittihad Road, particularly on the Sharjah-bound sections near Al Nahda and Al Mamzar. Red traffic indicators on Google Maps showed lengthy delays on several stretches approaching the Sharjah-Dubai border.

Traffic was also building on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311), with slow-moving vehicles reported from Sharjah towards Dubai, especially near the interchanges connecting to Al Khawaneej and Mirdif.

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In Dubai, moderate congestion was visible on sections of Al Khail Road (E44), particularly near Dubai Motor City and the approach towards Business Bay and central Dubai. Parts of Emirates Road (E611) and the roads around Nad Al Hamar and Warsan also recorded slower-than-usual traffic during peak hours.

Meanwhile, traffic remained largely free-flowing on several internal roads in Dubai, including stretches around Jumeirah, Dubai Marina and Jebel Ali.

No major accidents or vehicle breakdowns were visible on the live traffic map at the time of reporting. However, commuters heading from Sharjah into Dubai are advised to expect delays and allow extra travel time during the morning peak period.

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