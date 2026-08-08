GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIVING IN UAE
LIVING IN UAE
Living in UAE /
Transport

Sharjah announces temporary traffic diversion for Mleiha Road upgrade

Diversion at Mleiha Road and Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road runs from 6am to midnight

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The diversion will be in effect from 6am until midnight to allow infrastructure works to be completed and improve traffic flow in the area, the authority said.
The diversion will be in effect from 6am until midnight to allow infrastructure works to be completed and improve traffic flow in the area, the authority said.
Supplied

Sharjah: Sharjah's Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has announced a temporary traffic diversion on Sunday, August 9, as part of ongoing works to upgrade the intersection of Mleiha Road and Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road.

The diversion will be in effect from 6am until midnight to allow infrastructure works to be completed and improve traffic flow in the area, the authority said.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Motorists have been urged to exercise caution, follow traffic directions and temporary road signs, and use the designated alternative routes to ensure smooth access to their destinations during the works.

According to the authority, the published traffic map identifies the construction zone in red and the alternative route in green, enabling road users to avoid the work site and navigate the diversion more easily.

The temporary diversion forms part of a broader project to upgrade the Mleiha Road–Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road intersection, aimed at improving the efficiency of Sharjah's road network, enhancing traffic movement and carrying out infrastructure works in line with road safety requirements.

The SRTA also advised motorists to plan their journeys in advance, choose alternative routes where possible and comply with traffic guidance throughout the diversion period to help maintain road safety and ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
transport

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Commuters advised to check live traffic updates and allow extra travel time amid heavy morning congestion in Dubai and Sharjah.

UAE traffic update: Is your route affected today?

1m read
Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time and consider alternative routes where possible.

Morning rush hour: UAE traffic delays right now

1m read
Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time and follow traffic updates.

Rush-hour incidents slow Sharjah-Dubai commute

1m read
Sharjah to partially close Sheikh Saqr Road for 74 days

Sharjah to partially close Sheikh Saqr Road for 74 days

1m read