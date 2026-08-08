Diversion at Mleiha Road and Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road runs from 6am to midnight
Sharjah: Sharjah's Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has announced a temporary traffic diversion on Sunday, August 9, as part of ongoing works to upgrade the intersection of Mleiha Road and Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road.
The diversion will be in effect from 6am until midnight to allow infrastructure works to be completed and improve traffic flow in the area, the authority said.
Motorists have been urged to exercise caution, follow traffic directions and temporary road signs, and use the designated alternative routes to ensure smooth access to their destinations during the works.
According to the authority, the published traffic map identifies the construction zone in red and the alternative route in green, enabling road users to avoid the work site and navigate the diversion more easily.
The temporary diversion forms part of a broader project to upgrade the Mleiha Road–Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road intersection, aimed at improving the efficiency of Sharjah's road network, enhancing traffic movement and carrying out infrastructure works in line with road safety requirements.
The SRTA also advised motorists to plan their journeys in advance, choose alternative routes where possible and comply with traffic guidance throughout the diversion period to help maintain road safety and ensure the smooth flow of traffic.