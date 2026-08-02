Diversions support Al Taawun Tunnel, Al Khan Road and Etihad Rail access projects
Sharjah: Sharjah has rolled out a series of major traffic diversions across the emirate as it presses ahead with an ambitious programme of road, bridge and tunnel construction, with authorities saying the measures have helped maintain traffic flow despite large-scale infrastructure works.
The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) said the temporary diversions are a key part of its strategy to balance ongoing development with uninterrupted daily mobility.
SRTA added that alternative routes have been carefully designed to preserve traffic flow, minimise congestion and maintain road safety while work continues on strategic projects, including road widening schemes, new bridges, upgraded roundabouts and the landmark Al Taawun Tunnel project.
One of the largest schemes under way is the redevelopment of Al Khan Road, where temporary traffic diversions were introduced to increase the capacity of one of Sharjah's busiest transport corridors and accommodate continued urban growth.
The first phase began on 22 May along the stretch bordering Industrial Areas 7, 8 and 9, followed by a second diversion from 6 June towards Industrial Area 3. The authority said the alternative routes enabled construction to progress while reducing disruption to motorists.
Another major project is the Al Taawun Tunnel, designed to improve traffic links between Sharjah and Dubai along one of the busiest commuter routes in the country.
Since 13 June, partial closures have been in place around Al Taawun Roundabout, with traffic bound for Dubai and Al Nahda Bridge redirected via Corniche Road, while vehicles arriving from Al Nahda Bridge have been diverted onto the new Al Taawun Road to maintain traffic movement during construction.
Preparations are also under way for the arrival of the Etihad Rail network. As part of the access road project for the future station, the authority introduced a temporary diversion between University City and the Institutes Area, effective from 4 July until 23 August, supported by a network of alternative routes serving traffic from Industrial Areas 17 and 18 and Dubai.
At the same time, the first phase of works to upgrade the Al Khulafa Al Rashideen intersection prompted partial traffic diversions from 13 June.
The changes affect roads connecting Al Wahda Street, Jamal Abdul Nasser Street, and routes leading to Al Khan, Al Taawun and Industrial Area 1, with the authority implementing alternative routes to maintain traffic capacity during construction.
Further diversions have been introduced at the Imran bin Tarim and Ahmed bin Hadid roundabouts, where both junctions are being converted into permanent signal-controlled intersections.
The diversion, which began on 21 June, allows traffic to continue along Sheikh Khalid bin Khalid Al Qasimi Street without closures while construction progresses.
The programme also extends to the industrial district, where a temporary diversion between Industrial Areas 12 and 13has been in place since 30 June as part of road maintenance and infrastructure upgrades.
The diversion is scheduled to remain until 30 August, with alternative routes intended to ensure maintenance work is completed without significantly affecting traffic.
SRTA said the projects reflect Sharjah's long-term strategy of delivering major infrastructure upgrades while safeguarding the efficiency of the road network, supporting future growth and improving the quality of life through safer, more resilient and better-connected transport links.