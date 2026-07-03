Motorists warned of delays as Etihad Rail access road construction progresses
The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has announced a temporary traffic diversion in effect from July 2026 to August 2026 as part of ongoing works under the Etihad Rail Station Access Roads Project. The diversion will be implemented between University City and Ard Al Maahid to facilitate construction and improve future traffic flow.
The initiative forms part of broader infrastructure development plans aimed at improving connectivity, enhancing road capacity and ensuring smoother traffic movement in the area once the project is completed.
The traffic diversion will come into effect from Saturday, July 4, 2026, and remain in place until Sunday, August 23, according to SRTA. The changes will follow approved alternative routes outlined in the official traffic management plan.
Motorists travelling through the corridor are advised to expect adjusted flow patterns and potential delays during peak hours as construction activities continue in the area.
SRTA has urged all road users to strictly follow the designated diversion routes and adhere to traffic signage installed along the affected stretch.
Authorities emphasised that compliance with instructions is essential to maintain safety for both motorists and construction crews working on-site, while also helping to keep traffic movement as smooth as possible during the diversion period.
Drivers have been encouraged to plan ahead, use alternative routes where possible, and exercise caution while navigating the affected zone.