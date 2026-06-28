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Sharjah announces temporary traffic diversion between Industrial Areas 12 and 13

Diversion will remain in place from June 30 until August 30 during upgrade works

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Road users urged to follow the designated diversions, use alternative routes and comply with traffic signs and road safety instructions to ensure their safety.
Road users urged to follow the designated diversions, use alternative routes and comply with traffic signs and road safety instructions to ensure their safety.
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Sharjah: The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority has announced a temporary traffic diversion between Industrial Area 12 and Industrial Area 13 to facilitate road maintenance and infrastructure upgrade works aimed at improving traffic flow and enhancing the efficiency of the emirate's road network.

The temporary diversion will come into effect on Tuesday, June 30, and remain in place until Sunday, August 30, 2026, with motorists directed to use the approved alternative routes shown in the traffic management plan.

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The authority urged road users to follow the designated diversions, use alternative routes and comply with traffic signs and road safety instructions to ensure their safety and maintain smooth traffic movement during the works.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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