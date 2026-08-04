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Dubai-Sharjah traffic alert: Heavy congestion hits key UAE roads during morning rush

Heavy congestion, accidents trigger long delays on major UAE commuter routes

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Commuters warned of delays as slow traffic, minor accidents hit key routes
Commuters warned of delays as slow traffic, minor accidents hit key routes
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Motorists faced delays across key Dubai and Sharjah routes during Tuesday morning peak hours, with heavy traffic, bumper-to-bumper congestion and multiple accidents reported.

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As part of its daily road safety advisory, Dubai Police urged drivers to inspect their vehicles before starting long journeys, particularly during hot weather, to prevent heat-related breakdowns.

In a post on X, Dubai Police advised motorists to ensure their vehicles are road-ready before travelling, as part of ongoing efforts to improve road safety.

Accidents reported

Several minor accidents during the morning rush hour added to congestion on key roads, slowing traffic movement and causing delays for commuters.

Traffic incidents were reported in several areas, including:

  • Al Raffa, Dubai

  • E11 Al Khan, Sharjah

  • D68, Ras Al Khor, Dubai

  • Jabal Ali First, Dubai

  • D59 Al Thanyah Fifth – Jumeirah Heights area, Dubai

Major congestion areas

Heavy traffic was reported on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311), with delays from Al Twar 3 towards Dubai International Airport.

Bumper-to-bumper traffic was reported around E66 Oud Maitha Road, while congestion was also seen from Al Awir towards Al Khwaneej Second.

On the Dubai-Sharjah corridor, severe delays affected E11 (Al Ittihad Road), with traffic building up past Sahara Centre, Al Nahda and towards Hor Al Anz and Al Twar junctions.

Drivers also faced heavy congestion on E311 near Sharjah’s Industrial Area and Muwaileh, with slow-moving traffic around Safari Mall Sharjah and Muwaileh Bus Terminal.

Dubai traffic hotspots

Heavy traffic was reported on:

  • Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road near Industrial Area 13, Sharjah

  • Al Barsha and First Al Khail Street

  • Al Quoz Industrial Area and Al Waha Street

  • D88 around Al Karama, Al Muraqqabat and Deira

  • Business Bay

  • Al Hudaiba

  • Kuwait Street and Khalid Bin Al Waleed Road, Mankhool

  • Al Maktoum Road, Al Rigga

  • D88 Al Jafiliya

  • Trade Centre Second

  • Burj Khalifa Street

  • Al Wasl Road

  • Za’abeel Second

Moderate delays were also reported around Al Qusais Industrial Area, including Al Nahda Street/D64 interchange and Damascus Street/D97 near Madina Mall.

Motorists were advised to allow extra travel time, use alternative routes where possible and follow live traffic updates before starting their journeys.

Related Topics:
traffic finesDubaiUAE traffic finesSharjah

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