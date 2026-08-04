Dubai-Sharjah traffic alert: Heavy congestion hits key UAE roads during morning rush

Heavy congestion, accidents trigger long delays on major UAE commuter routes
Motorists faced delays across key Dubai and Sharjah routes during Tuesday morning peak hours, with heavy traffic, bumper-to-bumper congestion and multiple accidents reported.
As part of its daily road safety advisory, Dubai Police urged drivers to inspect their vehicles before starting long journeys, particularly during hot weather, to prevent heat-related breakdowns.
In a post on X, Dubai Police advised motorists to ensure their vehicles are road-ready before travelling, as part of ongoing efforts to improve road safety.
Several minor accidents during the morning rush hour added to congestion on key roads, slowing traffic movement and causing delays for commuters.
Traffic incidents were reported in several areas, including:
Al Raffa, Dubai
E11 Al Khan, Sharjah
D68, Ras Al Khor, Dubai
Jabal Ali First, Dubai
D59 Al Thanyah Fifth – Jumeirah Heights area, Dubai
Heavy traffic was reported on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311), with delays from Al Twar 3 towards Dubai International Airport.
Bumper-to-bumper traffic was reported around E66 Oud Maitha Road, while congestion was also seen from Al Awir towards Al Khwaneej Second.
On the Dubai-Sharjah corridor, severe delays affected E11 (Al Ittihad Road), with traffic building up past Sahara Centre, Al Nahda and towards Hor Al Anz and Al Twar junctions.
Drivers also faced heavy congestion on E311 near Sharjah’s Industrial Area and Muwaileh, with slow-moving traffic around Safari Mall Sharjah and Muwaileh Bus Terminal.
Heavy traffic was reported on:
Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road near Industrial Area 13, Sharjah
Al Barsha and First Al Khail Street
Al Quoz Industrial Area and Al Waha Street
D88 around Al Karama, Al Muraqqabat and Deira
Business Bay
Al Hudaiba
Kuwait Street and Khalid Bin Al Waleed Road, Mankhool
Al Maktoum Road, Al Rigga
D88 Al Jafiliya
Trade Centre Second
Burj Khalifa Street
Al Wasl Road
Za’abeel Second
Moderate delays were also reported around Al Qusais Industrial Area, including Al Nahda Street/D64 interchange and Damascus Street/D97 near Madina Mall.
Motorists were advised to allow extra travel time, use alternative routes where possible and follow live traffic updates before starting their journeys.