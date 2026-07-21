Traffic is building on Al Ittihad Road heading towards Dubai near Al Mulla Plaza, while delays are also affecting Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road in Muhaisnah Fourth and near National Paints headquarters in Sharjah.

Congestion is also reported on Emirates Road towards Dubai near Al Khawaneej following a crash near a construction zone. Traffic is slow on Beirut Street, while incidents are causing queues on Al Khail Road and Ras Al Khor Road, according to Google Maps.

Dubai Police has meanwhile reminded motorists to keep their vehicles roadworthy by regularly checking brake fluid, transmission fluid and coolant levels to help ensure safe and reliable performance.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.