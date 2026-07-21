Heavy congestion is also reported on Emirates Road towards Dubai near Al Khawaneej
Dubai: Motorists are facing slow-moving traffic across several major roads in Dubai and Sharjah during Tuesday's morning rush hour, according to real-time Google Maps data.
Traffic is building on Al Ittihad Road heading towards Dubai near Al Mulla Plaza, while delays are also affecting Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road in Muhaisnah Fourth and near National Paints headquarters in Sharjah.
Congestion is also reported on Emirates Road towards Dubai near Al Khawaneej following a crash near a construction zone. Traffic is slow on Beirut Street, while incidents are causing queues on Al Khail Road and Ras Al Khor Road, according to Google Maps.
In Sharjah, Al Wahda Street is experiencing heavy traffic as commuters make their way into Dubai.
Dubai Police has meanwhile reminded motorists to keep their vehicles roadworthy by regularly checking brake fluid, transmission fluid and coolant levels to help ensure safe and reliable performance.
Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time, follow traffic updates and exercise caution around incident and construction zones.