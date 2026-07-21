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UAE morning traffic: Delays on Al Ittihad, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road

Heavy congestion is also reported on Emirates Road towards Dubai near Al Khawaneej

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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UAE morning traffic: Delays on Al Ittihad, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road
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Dubai: Motorists are facing slow-moving traffic across several major roads in Dubai and Sharjah during Tuesday's morning rush hour, according to real-time Google Maps data.

Traffic is building on Al Ittihad Road heading towards Dubai near Al Mulla Plaza, while delays are also affecting Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road in Muhaisnah Fourth and near National Paints headquarters in Sharjah.

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Congestion is also reported on Emirates Road towards Dubai near Al Khawaneej following a crash near a construction zone. Traffic is slow on Beirut Street, while incidents are causing queues on Al Khail Road and Ras Al Khor Road, according to Google Maps.

In Sharjah, Al Wahda Street is experiencing heavy traffic as commuters make their way into Dubai.

Dubai Police has meanwhile reminded motorists to keep their vehicles roadworthy by regularly checking brake fluid, transmission fluid and coolant levels to help ensure safe and reliable performance.

Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time, follow traffic updates and exercise caution around incident and construction zones.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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