Dubai to link 25 areas, 63 public transport stations with walking, cycling and e-scooters
Dubia: For thousands of Dubai residents, the most challenging part of a public transport journey is often the last few kilometres between a Metro or bus station and their final destination.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is now moving to solve that problem with an ambitious citywide soft mobility plan designed to make public transport more convenient, accessible and attractive while reducing dependence on private cars.
The RTA has approved a five-year plan to expand Dubai’s soft mobility network through 2030, connecting 25 residential communities and upgrading the areas around 63 public transport stations. The initiative aims to create seamless first- and last-mile links through walking paths, cycling tracks, e-scooter facilities and shared mobility services, enabling residents to complete their journeys more easily and safely.
Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said the project is part of Dubai’s broader vision to build an integrated and sustainable transport system that enhances quality of life and supports the goals of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.
“Soft mobility has become one of the strategic enablers of the future mobility ecosystem and a key pillar in strengthening integration across transport modes,” Al Tayer said. “It reinforces public transport’s position as the preferred mobility choice and supports Dubai’s sustainability and quality-of-life objectives.”
The plan reflects a growing shift in urban mobility, where the focus is no longer just on moving people between stations, but on ensuring they can complete their entire journey seamlessly. By improving access to Metro and bus stations, the RTA hopes to encourage more residents to leave their cars at home and switch to public transport for daily commuting.
The project will deliver dedicated pedestrian and cycling infrastructure, safe crossings, shaded walkways, bicycle parking, mobility hubs, pick-up and drop-off points, and parking bays for shared mobility services such as Careem Bike and e-scooter operators.
According to the RTA, demand for soft mobility options continues to grow rapidly. Pedestrian journeys reached 342 million in 2025, up 5 per cent from the previous year, while cycling trips rose by 23 per cent to 57.3 million. E-scooter trips also surged nearly 23 per cent to 39.6 million.
Al Tayer said the next phase of development will focus on strengthening links between residential communities, business districts and major destinations with Metro stations, bus stops and other public transport modes.
“This will transform every station into an integrated mobility hub, offering residents and visitors a more flexible, efficient and sustainable mobility service,” he said.
The five-year programme will expand soft mobility infrastructure to 25 additional residential areas, increasing the total number of targeted communities to 34 by 2030. Work is already under way in Dubai Marina, Al Murar, Naif, Al Rigga and Al Muraqqabat.
The plan also includes improvements around 63 public transport stations to make access easier and more comfortable for pedestrians, cyclists and users of shared mobility services.
RTA has already completed similar upgrades in nine residential areas, including Al Karama, Al Barsha, Al Qusais and Abu Hail, while infrastructure around 37 Metro stations has been enhanced with pedestrian pathways, cycling routes, accessibility features and mobility hubs.
The initiative forms part of Dubai’s wider strategy to create a connected urban mobility ecosystem where Metro, buses, trams, marine transport, taxis and individual mobility options work together as a single network. By making the first and last segments of a journey simpler and more convenient, the RTA hopes to encourage greater use of public transport, ease traffic congestion and improve the daily commuting experience for residents across the city.
25 residential areas to be connected with soft mobility infrastructure by 2030 (34 areas in total).
63 Metro and bus stations to receive upgraded first- and last-mile connectivity by 2030.
342 million pedestrian journeys recorded in 2025, up 5% from 2024.
89% pedestrian satisfaction across Dubai.
57.3 million cycling trips in 2025, a 23% increase year on year.
39.6 million e-scooter trips in 2025, up nearly 23% from 2024.
87% infrastructure maturity around public transport stations.
Soft mobility works currently underway in Dubai Marina, Al Murar, Naif, Al Rigga and Al Muraqqabat.
RTA has already completed soft mobility upgrades in nine residential areas and around 37 Metro stations.
Infrastructure includes walking and cycling tracks, shaded pathways, safe crossings, mobility hubs, bicycle parking, e-scooter and Careem Bike stations, and facilities for People of Determination.