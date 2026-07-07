Dubai's RTA resumes tourist electric abra service at Al Mamzar Station

Affordable private boat journeys back, seating eight for 30- or 60-minute trips
Dubai: Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the return of its popular tourist electric abra service at Al Mamzar Station, giving residents and visitors a fresh way to take in some of the city's newest leisure destinations.
The service, which had been paused during development works in the area, is now back in operation, according to a post shared by RTA on its official Instagram account.
The authority said the electric abra offers a unique and relaxing experience, sailing between some of Dubai's latest recreational and entertainment hubs while treating passengers to sweeping panoramic views of the sky and sea along the way.
Those looking to hop aboard can do so daily between 4:00pm and 11:00pm, with the final trip of the day departing at 10:15pm. A 30-minute ride is priced at Dh 60, while a 60-minute journey costs Dh 120 — with both fares covering the entire boat, which seats up to eight passengers.
The return of the electric abra comes as part of RTA's broader push to expand tourism and leisure transport offerings across Dubai, reflecting the emirate's continued efforts to diversify how residents and tourists experience its waterfront and coastal attractions.