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Dubai opens 820-metre pedestrian, cycling bridge linking Al Mamzar and Al Khawaneej

New bridge connects key cycling tracks to Saih Al Salam, advancing sustainable mobility

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The bridge connects directly with the Al Khawaneej and Al Warqa cycling tracks, extending the route to Saih Al Salam and creating a continuous corridor for cyclists.
The bridge connects directly with the Al Khawaneej and Al Warqa cycling tracks, extending the route to Saih Al Salam and creating a continuous corridor for cyclists.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has opened a new 820-metre pedestrian and cycling bridge linking Al Mamzar and Al Khawaneej via Al Nahda, expanding the emirate's non-motorised transport network and improving connectivity between key residential and recreational areas.

The bridge connects directly with the Al Khawaneej and Al Warqa cycling tracks, extending the route to Saih Al Salam and creating a continuous corridor for cyclists and pedestrians across several parts of the emirate.

The project forms part of the RTA's strategy to promote sustainable mobility, encourage walking and cycling as practical transport options, and provide safer, more convenient travel for residents and visitors.

Dubai has continued to invest in expanding its cycling infrastructure in recent years, adding dedicated tracks and pedestrian facilities across the emirate to support healthier lifestyles, reduce reliance on private vehicles and advance its long-term vision of developing a more integrated, environmentally sustainable transport network.

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Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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