New bridge connects key cycling tracks to Saih Al Salam, advancing sustainable mobility
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has opened a new 820-metre pedestrian and cycling bridge linking Al Mamzar and Al Khawaneej via Al Nahda, expanding the emirate's non-motorised transport network and improving connectivity between key residential and recreational areas.
The bridge connects directly with the Al Khawaneej and Al Warqa cycling tracks, extending the route to Saih Al Salam and creating a continuous corridor for cyclists and pedestrians across several parts of the emirate.
The project forms part of the RTA's strategy to promote sustainable mobility, encourage walking and cycling as practical transport options, and provide safer, more convenient travel for residents and visitors.
Dubai has continued to invest in expanding its cycling infrastructure in recent years, adding dedicated tracks and pedestrian facilities across the emirate to support healthier lifestyles, reduce reliance on private vehicles and advance its long-term vision of developing a more integrated, environmentally sustainable transport network.