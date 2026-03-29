Watch: How Dubai expands cycling network with 13 new tracks

RTA pushes towards 1,000km cycling track target by 2030 as usage surges
Dubai: Dubai is rapidly transforming into a cycling-friendly city, with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) completing 13 new cycling tracks and pressing ahead with major infrastructure projects aimed at building a 1,000km integrated network by 2030.
The newly completed tracks are part of a wider master plan covering 15 routes stretching 162 kilometres, designed to connect residential neighbourhoods with key commercial hubs and leisure destinations across the emirate.
The network links corridors from Al Khawaneej to Al Mamzar Beach, Al Warqa’a to Saih Al Salam, and from the Dubai International Financial Centre to Jumeirah, reinforcing first- and last-mile connectivity.
Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said the expansion aligns with Dubai’s broader mobility and quality-of-life goals.
“The expansion of pedestrian and cycling tracks and bridges reflects the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership to enhance road safety and provide a safe and sustainable mobility environment for all road users,” he said.
“The initiative also supports Dubai’s vision to become a pedestrian and cyclist-friendly city,” he noted.
He added that the network is being designed as a fully integrated system.
“Both existing and planned cycling tracks form an integrated network linking residential areas with key destinations and public transport stations, encouraging the use of bicycles and other sustainable mobility modes for first- and last-mile journeys,” Al Tayer said.
Dubai’s cycling infrastructure has expanded significantly over the past year, with total track length increasing from 560km in 2024 to 636km in 2025. The number of cycling trips rose sharply from 46.6 million to 57.3 million, a 23.5% increase, while user satisfaction reached 85%. More than 22% of the population now has access to cycling facilities.
The progress has boosted Dubai’s global profile, earning it a place among the top 100 cycling-friendly cities in the Copenhagenize Index, the first city in the Middle East to be included.
“Dubai’s inclusion in the global Copenhagen Index marks a culmination of sustained efforts led by RTA to develop an integrated cycling network,” Al Tayer said.
The completed projects span multiple parts of the city. These include 18.5km of cycling tracks in Al Khawaneej 2 and Al Barsha 2 under the Model Residential Neighbourhoods Project, alongside a 700-metre track in the Tolerance District.
RTA also delivered the Soft Mobility Project, enhancing connectivity around key areas such as Al Souk Al Kabeer, Hor Al Anz and Abu Hail, and linking five major public transport stations including: BurJuman, Sharaf DG, Palm Deira, Baniyas, and Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall.
Additional works included 25km of dedicated cycling and e-scooter tracks, upgrades to pedestrian walkways, and the roll-out of the Safe Streets concept across internal roads.
In Al Quoz, around 7km of pedestrian, cycling and micromobility tracks were developed to connect the area with ONPASSIVE Metro Station and Al Quoz Bus Station. The project also features a 45-metre pedestrian and cycling bridge over Al Manara Street, designed with access ramps and architectural elements that reflect the surrounding urban character.
Further expansions include 11km of tracks at the entrances of Al Warqa’a and approximately 10km of cycling routes developed as part of the Al Shindagha Corridor project.
Alongside completed works, RTA is advancing several large-scale projects that will significantly expand the network.
A key project is the 13.5km cycling and e-scooter corridor along Hessa Street, linking Al Sufouh to Dubai Hills. The 4.5-metre-wide track will serve 12 major destinations, including residential and commercial districts such as Al Barsha and Barsha Heights, while integrating with Dubai Internet City Metro Station.
The project includes two architecturally distinct bridges, one spanning Sheikh Zayed Road (528 metres) and another crossing Al Khail Road (501 metres). Both structures are designed to accommodate cyclists, e-scooter users and pedestrians, while incorporating elements inspired by connectivity and natural light.
RTA is also constructing two of the largest pedestrian and cycling bridges in Dubai: one stretching 816 metres over Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road linking Al Twar and Al Muhaisnah, and another spanning 719 metres over Dubai—Al Ain Road connecting Dubai Silicon Oasis with Liwan.
Work is underway to deliver an additional 64km of cycling tracks across districts including Al Warqa’a, Al Qusais, International City, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Wadi Al Safa, Jumeirah and Al Quoz.
Other projects include a 4km cycling track under Al Mustaqbal Street Development, 2km under Al Ruwayyah Street Development linking Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, and a 3.2km track in Wadi Al Safa 5 connecting Emirates Road with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street.
RTA is also building a 2km cycling track in Al Safa 4, serving key developments such as Falcon City and City of Arabia.