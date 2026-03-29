Watch: How Dubai expands cycling network with 13 new tracks

“The expansion of pedestrian and cycling tracks and bridges reflects the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership to enhance road safety and provide a safe and sustainable mobility environment for all road users,” he said.

The progress has boosted Dubai’s global profile, earning it a place among the top 100 cycling-friendly cities in the Copenhagenize Index, the first city in the Middle East to be included.

Dubai’s cycling infrastructure has expanded significantly over the past year, with total track length increasing from 560km in 2024 to 636km in 2025. The number of cycling trips rose sharply from 46.6 million to 57.3 million, a 23.5% increase, while user satisfaction reached 85%. More than 22% of the population now has access to cycling facilities.

“Both existing and planned cycling tracks form an integrated network linking residential areas with key destinations and public transport stations, encouraging the use of bicycles and other sustainable mobility modes for first- and last-mile journeys,” Al Tayer said.

In Al Quoz, around 7km of pedestrian, cycling and micromobility tracks were developed to connect the area with ONPASSIVE Metro Station and Al Quoz Bus Station. The project also features a 45-metre pedestrian and cycling bridge over Al Manara Street, designed with access ramps and architectural elements that reflect the surrounding urban character.

RTA is also constructing two of the largest pedestrian and cycling bridges in Dubai: one stretching 816 metres over Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road linking Al Twar and Al Muhaisnah, and another spanning 719 metres over Dubai—Al Ain Road connecting Dubai Silicon Oasis with Liwan.

A key project is the 13.5km cycling and e-scooter corridor along Hessa Street, linking Al Sufouh to Dubai Hills. The 4.5-metre-wide track will serve 12 major destinations, including residential and commercial districts such as Al Barsha and Barsha Heights, while integrating with Dubai Internet City Metro Station.

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