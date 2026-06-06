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RTA announces major June road improvements across Dubai

New road links, intersection upgrades and added capacity aim to ease congestion

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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RTA said the projects are part of its June 2026 traffic improvement programme, which aims to enhance mobility and ensure safer and smoother journeys across Dubai.
RTA said the projects are part of its June 2026 traffic improvement programme, which aims to enhance mobility and ensure safer and smoother journeys across Dubai.
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Dubai: Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is set to introduce a series of road upgrades across the emirate this month, including the addition of a new lane on Sheikh Zayed Road for traffic joining from Hessa Street towards Abu Dhabi, as part of efforts to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion.

RTA said the projects are part of its June 2026 traffic improvement programme, which aims to enhance mobility and ensure safer and smoother journeys across Dubai.

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According to a video published by the RTA on its official social media channels, the new lane on Sheikh Zayed Road is intended to increase capacity for motorists travelling from Hessa Street towards Abu Dhabi, one of the busiest commuting corridors in the city.

The authority also announced plans to implement traffic enhancements at the intersection of Trade Centre Street and Marasi Drive on June 12, alongside improvements to the service road at the junction of Airport Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

Later in the month, on June 28, the RTA is expected to open a new connecting road between Emirates Road and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, improving access to the Villanova and Arabian Ranches III communities. Another road linking Al Qudra Road and Hessa Street between Dubai Studio City and Motor City is also scheduled to open on the same date.

On June 30, the RTA will also implement traffic improvements on Latifa bint Hamdan Street, including the addition of a new lane and new U-turn movements in both directions.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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