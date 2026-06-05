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Dubai traffic alert: RTA announces diversions from June 6

Traffic rerouted near Trade Centre Roundabout to ease congestion

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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New Dubai traffic plan diverts Za’abeel Palace Street to Al Majlis Street to ease congestion
New Dubai traffic plan diverts Za’abeel Palace Street to Al Majlis Street to ease congestion

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has introduced new traffic diversions in the Za’abeel area as part of ongoing development works at Trade Centre Roundabout, aimed at improving traffic flow and enhancing road safety.

The changes will come into effect on Saturday, June 6, and motorists have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and follow directional signage to ensure smooth mobility.

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Traffic diversion from Za’abeel Palace Street

Under the revised traffic plan, vehicles travelling from Za’abeel Palace Street towards Trade Centre Roundabout will be diverted to Al Majlis Street.

Authorities said the adjustment is part of wider efforts to streamline traffic movement in the area and reduce congestion during peak hours.

Access restrictions near key intersection

Access from Za’abeel Palace Street and the Al Mustaqbal street Street intersection will be restricted to “One Za’abeel” only.

Motorists have been urged to adhere to the new traffic arrangements, follow road signs and allow additional travel time while the changes are in effect.

Related Topics:
RTADubai

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