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Dubai RTA announces temporary traffic diversion on Al Khaleej Street this weekend

Motorists urged to use alternate routes, follow signs during weekend closure

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
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Dubai RTA announces temporary traffic diversion on Al Khaleej Street this weekend
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Dubai: Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a temporary traffic diversion on Al Khaleej Street at the Cairo Street Roundabout, urging motorists to plan ahead and use alternative routes.

According to the RTA, the left-turn and U-turn movements will be closed for traffic coming from Infinity Bridge towards Al Mamzar. Additionally, the full U-turn for traffic coming from Cairo Street will also be shut during the diversion period.

The closure will be in effect from Saturday, 11 July 2026, at 10:00 PM, until Monday, 13 July 2026, at 5:00 AM.

The RTA has advised motorists to use alternative routes and follow directional signage on site to ensure a smooth journey to their destination during the diversion period.

Commuters travelling through the Al Khaleej Street and Cairo Street Roundabout area over the weekend are advised to factor in extra time for their journeys or consider alternate roads to avoid the affected stretch.

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