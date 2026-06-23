RTA uses AI and laser technology to maintain roads and improve traffic flow
Dubai: Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed asphalt maintenance and rehabilitation works spanning 17 kilometres across nine major roads and six districts in the emirate as part of its annual preventive road maintenance programme.
The works, completed by early June 2026, covered highways, arterial roads, freeways and internal road networks in a number of residential, commercial and industrial areas, as well as sections of Dubai's cycling infrastructure.
The programme is part of the authority's efforts to maintain and upgrade the emirate's road network in line with international standards, supporting Dubai's continued population and economic growth while enhancing road safety, traffic flow and long-term infrastructure sustainability.
Abdullah Lootah, Director of Roads and Facilities Maintenance at RTA's Traffic and Roads Agency, said the authority adopts a proactive approach to assessing road conditions through annual inspection programmes that utilise advanced laser technologies and artificial intelligence.
"Comprehensive surveys are conducted across the road network to identify cracks, surface deterioration and potholes, allowing maintenance teams to address issues before they affect road performance or user safety," Lootah said.
The rehabilitation programme included works on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and a number of key arterial routes, including Al Khawaneej Road, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Road, Baghdad Road, Manama Road, Algeria Road, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, Riyadh Street, Amman Street, Al Wuheida Street and Zabeel Palace Street.
Maintenance was also carried out in several internal and industrial districts, including Mirdif, Zabeel First, Margham, Jebel Ali Industrial 2, Al Thanyah Fifth and Al Garhoud.
Lootah said traffic diversions implemented during the works were designed following detailed engineering studies and international best practices to minimise disruption and maintain smooth traffic movement. He urged motorists to follow road signage and exercise caution while passing through temporary diversion routes.